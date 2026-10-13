Fabe Da Don, Lili Caseley, And Esosa Gabrielle Added To Rotation On The Indy Hook Up Syndicated Radio Show
Fabe Da Don (Rock Your World), Lili Caseley (I Cry Again), and Esosa Gabrielle (Guilty) are included in the new songs added to The Indy Hook Up Radio Show for the week of October 11thth, 2026. The Indy Hook Up is hosted by Heston Cleveland and Ricardo Love and the show features new music by incredible artists and is syndicated across the United States on these great stations:
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iHeartRadio
Rhythm Rave Radio
KYBN Radio 98.10 FM
Phenom Radio
My Indie Radio
Belter Radio
Muzilog Muzik Radio
Classy Curley Radio
Hot Radio 97.5 FM
Radio What
Kayden Gordon Radio Network
Breaking Tracks Radio
Da Bizz Radio
Prospect Radio
Tribe Nation Radio
The People's Frequency Radio
Trap Radio DJ's
AMG Radio
107.5 The Swamp Radio
BRM Radio
WNNRthB Radio
Vibe Check Radio
Also streaming on Deezer, YouTube, and Amazon Music.
Featured Artists and Songs in rotation for this week include:Frankie Sly – Cyan Style Mi Again Fabe Da Don – Rock Your World Lili Caseley – I Cry Again Esosa Gabrielle – Guilty Naru Kwina – I Take It No More Dula Mite – Pull Up Keith Phelps and Carrie Cleveland – Love Meets Nadira Norjahan – Wine, Liquor and Tea Zhayna – Attention Jah Defender- Everywhere I Turn Rankin Scroo – Dream Dream Black Nova -Don't Cry Carrie Cleveland – I Need Love Ricardo Love – Dance With Me Mistro Michael White Cloud – Pussy Cat
With its expanding global reach and commitment to independent artistry, The Indy Hookup continues to create meaningful exposure for emerging and established indie voices alike.
For more information, broadcast updates, and featured artists, visit the official website:
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