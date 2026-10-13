Fabe Da Don, Lili Caseley, And Esosa Gabrielle Added To Rotation On The Indy Hook Up Syndicated Radio Show

Fabe Da Don (Rock Your World), Lili Caseley (I Cry Again), and Esosa Gabrielle (Guilty) are included in the new songs added to The Indy Hook Up Radio Show for the week of October 11thth, 2026. The Indy Hook Up is hosted by Heston Cleveland and Ricardo Love and the show features new music by incredible artists and is syndicated across the United States on these great stations:



iHeartRadio

Rhythm Rave Radio

KYBN Radio 98.10 FM

Phenom Radio

My Indie Radio

Belter Radio

Muzilog Muzik Radio

Classy Curley Radio

Hot Radio 97.5 FM

Radio What

Kayden Gordon Radio Network

Breaking Tracks Radio

Da Bizz Radio

Prospect Radio

Tribe Nation Radio

The People's Frequency Radio

Trap Radio DJ's

AMG Radio

107.5 The Swamp Radio

BRM Radio

WNNRthB Radio Vibe Check Radio

Also streaming on Deezer, YouTube, and Amazon Music.

Featured Artists and Songs in rotation for this week include:

Frankie Sly – Cyan Style Mi AgainFabe Da Don – Rock Your WorldLili Caseley – I Cry AgainEsosa Gabrielle – GuiltyNaru Kwina – I Take It No MoreDula Mite – Pull UpKeith Phelps and Carrie Cleveland – Love MeetsNadira Norjahan – Wine, Liquor and TeaZhayna – AttentionJah Defender- Everywhere I TurnRankin Scroo – Dream DreamBlack Nova -Don't CryCarrie Cleveland – I Need LoveRicardo Love – Dance With MeMistro Michael White Cloud – Pussy Cat

With its expanding global reach and commitment to independent artistry, The Indy Hookup continues to create meaningful exposure for emerging and established indie voices alike.

For more information, broadcast updates, and featured artists, visit the official website: