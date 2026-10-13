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Fabe Da Don, Lili Caseley, And Esosa Gabrielle Added To Rotation On The Indy Hook Up Syndicated Radio Show


Date: 2026-10-13 05:41:03

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Fabe Da Don (Rock Your World), Lili Caseley (I Cry Again), and Esosa Gabrielle (Guilty) are included in the new songs added to The Indy Hook Up Radio Show for the week of October 11thth, 2026. The Indy Hook Up is hosted by Heston Cleveland and Ricardo Love and the show features new music by incredible artists and is syndicated across the United States on these great stations:

  • iHeartRadio
  • Rhythm Rave Radio
  • KYBN Radio 98.10 FM
  • Phenom Radio
  • My Indie Radio
  • Belter Radio
  • Muzilog Muzik Radio
  • Classy Curley Radio
  • Hot Radio 97.5 FM
  • Radio What
  • Kayden Gordon Radio Network
  • Breaking Tracks Radio
  • Da Bizz Radio
  • Prospect Radio
  • Tribe Nation Radio
  • The People's Frequency Radio
  • Trap Radio DJ's
  • AMG Radio
  • 107.5 The Swamp Radio
  • BRM Radio
  • WNNRthB Radio
  • Vibe Check Radio

Also streaming on Deezer, YouTube, and Amazon Music.

Featured Artists and Songs in rotation for this week include:

  • Frankie Sly – Cyan Style Mi Again
  • Fabe Da Don – Rock Your World
  • Lili Caseley – I Cry Again
  • Esosa Gabrielle – Guilty
  • Naru Kwina – I Take It No More
  • Dula Mite – Pull Up
  • Keith Phelps and Carrie Cleveland – Love Meets
  • Nadira Norjahan – Wine, Liquor and Tea
  • Zhayna – Attention
  • Jah Defender- Everywhere I Turn
  • Rankin Scroo – Dream Dream
  • Black Nova -Don't Cry
  • Carrie Cleveland – I Need Love
  • Ricardo Love – Dance With Me
  • Mistro Michael White Cloud – Pussy Cat

    With its expanding global reach and commitment to independent artistry, The Indy Hookup continues to create meaningful exposure for emerging and established indie voices alike.

    For more information, broadcast updates, and featured artists, visit the official website:

    MENAFN13102026003238003268ID1111799695


    • GetNews

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