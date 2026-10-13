MENAFN - GetNews)"Side-by-side tank units compare rheem vs ao smith water heater features ahead of the new 2026 DOE rule."

NEW YORK, United States - October 13, 2026 - A new Whitfield Research Partners analysis finds no single winner in the commercial water heater market ahead of the October 6, 2026 DOE compliance deadline, with A.O. Smith scoring 82/100 on condensing depth and Rheem scoring 78/100 on tankless systems and retrofit flexibility.

"The 80% to 95% efficiency jump is a technology elimination, not an upgrade," said David Okonkwo, Senior Analyst at Whitfield Research Partners. "A.O. Smith's 30-year Cyclone track record gives it the edge in condensing storage, but Rheem's 32-unit tankless manifold capability makes it the stronger choice for distributed hot water systems."

Why the 2026 DOE Standard Eliminates Non-Condensing Technology



Commercial gas storage minimum thermal efficiency rises from 80% to 95%, a threshold that non-condensing units cannot meet, per DOE Final Rule 88 FR 69686.

Commercial gas instantaneous minimum thermal efficiency rises from 80% to 96%, effectively banning non-condensing tankless units, per DOE Final Rule and Lochinvar compliance documentation.

Residential-duty commercial gas storage UEF rises from 0.6597 to 0.9297, per DOE Final Rule and Rheem. Manufacturers may not produce non-condensing units after October 6, 2026, though DOE will not seek civil penalties for equipment manufactured before October 6, 2027, per DOE Enforcement Policy Statement.

Key Statistics

Regulatory & Legal:



DOE civil penalty enforcement delay: 1 year, from October 6, 2026 to October 6, 2027, per DOE Enforcement Policy Statement (May 5, 2026). Supreme Court petition: No. 25-879 filed; AGA/APGA/NPGA requesting compliance extension to January 1, 2030, per U.S. Federal Register and Columbia Climate Law.

Market & Manufacturer:



A.O. Smith Cyclone platform: 30th anniversary in 2026; models up to 98% thermal efficiency, per A.O. Smith and The Insight Partners. Rheem IKONIC tankless: 98% thermal efficiency; supports up to 32-unit manifold control, per Rheem commercial product documentation.

Shipment Data (AHRI):



Commercial gas storage shipments: 54,670 units YTD through July 2026, up 1.9%, per AHRI via Supply House Times. Commercial electric storage shipments: 99,392 units YTD through July 2026, down 2%, per AHRI via Supply House Times.

Environmental & Economic Impact:



Carbon emissions reduction: 38 million metric tons between 2026–2055, per U.S. Department of Energy. Annual operating cost savings: $140 million per year for U.S. businesses, per A.O. Smith citing DOE projections.

What This Means

The DOE will not seek civil penalties for non-compliant equipment manufactured before October 6, 2027. However, manufacturers cannot produce non-condensing units after October 6, 2026. The practical result is a finite inventory window, not a compliance holiday, and inventory levels are not publicly disclosed.

Condensing water heaters require Category IV venting (PVC or stainless steel) rather than Category I B-vent. DOE installation cost tables show power-vent retrofit scenarios at approximately $725 versus $420 for standard atmospheric replacement, with additional costs for electrical outlets ($310) and horizontal venting.

For facility managers, the compliance decision is not binary. Facilities with adequate electrical capacity may consider heat pump alternatives, while those with existing gas infrastructure must budget for venting modification. The Supreme Court petition adds legal uncertainty, but doing nothing carries its own risk: non-condensing inventory is finite and will deplete at unpredictable rates.

"Protecting natural gas appliances means protecting affordability and the ability for Americans to choose the energy that works best for their homes and families," said Karen Harbert, President and CEO of the American Gas Association. "Americans should not be forced into costly home retrofits or denied access to the appliances they rely on every day because of unlawful federal overreach."

Installer Perspective

Titan Plumbing & Electric services and installs both Rheem and A.O. Smith commercial water heating equipment across Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties. Because the company works with both manufacturers, its recommendations are based on the specific requirements of each building rather than a preference for one brand. Factors such as existing venting infrastructure, electrical capacity, available space, and hot water demand all play a role in determining the most suitable system.

"Most Tampa commercial properties have Category I B-vent systems," said Joseph Ferrantegennaro, Founder & Master Plumber at Titan Plumbing & Electric. "Condensing water heaters need different venting, that is a construction project, not a water heater swap. In Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties, we are seeing commercial property owners who have no idea this deadline exists."

Q&A

Q: What is the split verdict in the Rheem vs. A.O. Smith comparison?

A: A.O. Smith scores 82/100 on commercial condensing depth. Rheem scores 78/100 on tankless systems and retrofit flexibility. Neither manufacturer wins across every category.

Q: Which brand is better for tankless commercial water heating?

A: Rheem leads on tankless condensing systems, with its IKONIC platform supporting up to 32-unit manifold control and 170-foot common vent runs at 98% thermal efficiency. A.O. Smith's tankless offering is narrower.

Q: What warranty does A.O. Smith offer on commercial water heaters compared to Rheem?

A: A.O. Smith's Cyclone HE carries a 6-year tank / 3-year parts warranty. Rheem's commercial electric Eclipse series carries a 10-year tank warranty, the longest identified in this research.

Methodology

Scoring is based on six weighted criteria totaling 100 points: efficiency/DOE compliance (25), product range (20), warranty/reliability (15), channel support (15), retrofit compatibility (15), and regulatory messaging (10). Price was excluded due to insufficient publicly verifiable data. Data sources include DOE Final Rule 88 FR 69686, DOE Enforcement Policy Statement (May 5, 2026), AHRI shipment data via Supply House Times (September 29, 2026), and manufacturer product documentation. Methodology was reviewed by independent academic reviewers Dr. Amara Ndiaye, PhD (Carnegie Mellon University) and Dr. James Whitmore, PhD.

About Whitfield Research Partners

Whitfield Research Partners is an independent research firm covering enterprise technology, financial infrastructure, regulatory intelligence, and market methodology with no banking or advisory conflicts. The firm produces evidence-based category benchmarks, market analysis, and methodology primers under the direction of founder Dr. James Whitmore, with senior analysts David Okonkwo (Enterprise Technology, Identity Verification) and Sarah Brennan (Financial Infrastructure). Active coverage areas include Enterprise AI Enablement Platforms, Identity Verification Infrastructure, and Private-Credit Data Infrastructure.

Full study available at: Rheem vs. A.O. Smith (2026): Which Is Better?