Spotscribe Launches Youtube Podcast Transcript Generator For Any Youtube Video

MENAFN - GetNews)"SpotScribe turns any YouTube podcast into a timestamped transcript with translation, summaries, AI chat, and multiple download formats."The YouTube podcast transcript generator accepts any YouTube link and returns a timestamped transcript with translation, summaries, and AI chat.

San Francisco, California - October 13, 2026 - SpotScribe today announced the launch of its YouTube podcast transcript generator. It converts any YouTube podcast episode or video into a transcript with clickable timestamps.

Users paste a YouTube link into SpotScribe, and it transcribes the video without requiring them to download or upload the original audio. The platform works with podcast episodes as well as interviews, presentations, lectures, and other videos published on YouTube.

For long podcast episodes, finding a particular quote or revisiting one part of the discussion often means moving back and forth through the video. SpotScribe connects each section of the transcript to the original recording. Clicking a timestamp takes the viewer to the corresponding moment in the YouTube video.

Transcripts and subtitles can be downloaded as TXT, DOCX, Markdown, or SRT files. This gives creators a simple way to prepare captions, edit written content, save research notes, or reuse a conversation in another format.

SpotScribe also supports translation into multiple languages. A user can transcribe a video in its original language, translate the transcript, and download the translated version for editing or distribution.

People who do not have time to read the full transcript can generate a YouTube summary instead. The Chat with AI feature lets them ask questions about the video, look for a specific topic, or find details from the conversation without watching the entire episode.

"People come to a podcast or video for different reasons. Some need a quote, some need subtitles, and others only want to understand the main discussion," said Jack, CEO at SpotScribe. "We built SpotScribe so they can start with the same YouTube link and choose the format that works for them."

The SpotScribe YouTube podcast transcript generator is available now at .

About SpotScribe:

SpotScribe builds AI transcription tools that help podcast creators, researchers and listeners turn long audio and video recordings into useful written content.