Southtown Web Design & Digital Marketing Launches Medical Web Design Service For San Antonio Healthcare Practices

MENAFN - GetNews) San Antonio agency expands its industry-specific web design work, adding a dedicated service for clinics, medical groups, and healthcare providers

SAN ANTONIO, TX - October 13, 2026 - Southtown Web Design & Digital Marketing, a San Antonio web design and digital marketing agency founded in 2015, has launched a dedicated medical web design service for healthcare practices across San Antonio and South Texas.

The service is built for clinics, multi-location medical groups, and independent practices that need a website patients can use easily on a phone, find in local search, and trust at first glance. The work covers custom WordPress design, location and provider pages, mobile performance, accessibility basics, and local search setup.

The medical service follows Southtown's industry-specific web design work for law firms and adds to a new Case Studies section on the agency's website, where results from local projects are published.

"Healthcare websites have a different job than most business sites," said Michael Lorenzana, founder of Southtown Web Design & Digital Marketing. "A patient is usually trying to answer a simple question fast: can this practice see me, where are they, and how do I book. We build around that question."

Southtown works directly with business owners and keeps web design, local SEO, Google Ads, and ongoing website care under one roof. The agency holds a 5.0-star rating across 93 Google reviews.

More information about the medical web design service is available at .

About Southtown Web Design & Digital Marketing

Southtown Web Design & Digital Marketing is a San Antonio agency providing WordPress web design, local SEO, Google Ads management, social media marketing, and website hosting and maintenance. Founded in 2015, Southtown serves businesses in San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, and across Texas.