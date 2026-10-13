Texas Star Roofing & Construction Publishes Free Guide To Choosing A Roofing Contractor In San Antonio

MENAFN - GetNews) With no state roofing license in Texas, the family-run roofer, serving San Antonio since 1993, explains what homeowners should check before signing a contract

SAN ANTONIO, TX - October 13, 2026 - Texas Star Roofing & Construction, a woman-owned, family-run roofing company serving San Antonio since 1993, has published a free consumer guide, "How to Choose a Roofing Contractor in San Antonio."

Texas does not issue a state roofing license, so homeowners have no single credential to check before hiring a roofer. The guide walks homeowners through the questions that matter: how long the company has worked locally, whether it carries insurance, how it handles storm damage and insurance claims, what the written estimate and warranty cover, and how to spot storm-chasing crews that leave town after hail season.

"After a storm, a lot of trucks show up in San Antonio neighborhoods that won't be here next year," said Judy Terry, owner of Texas Star Roofing & Construction. "We've been here since 1993. We wrote this guide so homeowners know what to ask, whoever they end up hiring."

Texas Star provides residential and commercial roofing, including roof repair, leak repair, emergency repair, roof replacement, inspections, storm damage repair, metal roofing, and insurance claim assistance. The company serves San Antonio and surrounding communities, including Alamo Heights, Stone Oak, Boerne, New Braunfels, and Schertz.

The guide is available at .

About Texas Star Roofing & Construction

Texas Star Roofing & Construction is a woman-owned, family-run roofing company founded in 1993. It provides residential and commercial roofing services across San Antonio and the surrounding Hill Country and I-35 communities.