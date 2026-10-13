San Angelo's Flynn Tree Service Shares Storm Season Tree Safety Guidance For Concho Valley Homeowners

MENAFN - GetNews) ISA-certified arborist explains how to handle storm-damaged trees safely and what to document for insurance

SAN ANGELO, TX - October 13, 2026 - Flynn Tree Service, a family-run tree care company in San Angelo, has published new guidance on storm-damaged tree removal for homeowners across San Angelo and the Concho Valley.

West Texas storms can split limbs, drop trees on roofs and fences, and leave damaged trees standing in a dangerous condition. The guide covers what homeowners should do first after a storm, when a damaged tree can be saved and when it should come down, why to avoid DIY chainsaw work on a loaded or leaning tree, and how written estimates and photo documentation help with insurance claims.

"A storm-damaged tree can look stable and still be under a lot of tension," said Pete Flynn, owner and ISA-certified arborist at Flynn Tree Service. "Stay clear, take photos, and call someone who does this every day. We'll tell you straight whether the tree can be saved."

Flynn Tree Service provides tree trimming, pruning, tree removal, storm damage cleanup, stump grinding, deep root fertilization, and insect and disease control. The company has 22 years of experience, is fully insured, offers free estimates, and holds more than 70 five-star Google reviews. It serves San Angelo, Grape Creek, Wall, Christoval, Water Valley, Miles, and the surrounding Concho Valley.

The full guide is available at .

About Flynn Tree Service

Flynn Tree Service is a family-run, fully insured tree care company in San Angelo, Texas, led by ISA-certified arborist Pete Flynn. The company provides residential and commercial tree trimming, removal, stump grinding, and tree health care across the Concho Valley.