Thick Green Healthy Lawn & Pest Expands Pest Control Service For Converse Homeowners

MENAFN - GetNews) Converse-based lawn care company adds dedicated local pest control to its lawn, weed, and fertilization services

CONVERSE, TX - October 13, 2026 - Thick Green Healthy Lawn & Pest, a lawn care and pest control company based in Converse, has expanded its pest control service for homeowners in Converse and the surrounding northeast San Antonio area.

Converse homes range from established neighborhoods to newer subdivisions, and clay soil, slab foundations, and ongoing construction all affect how pests find their way indoors. The service focuses on general household pest control around the home, with treatments and follow-up handled by the same local team that cares for customers' lawns.

"We already take care of a lot of lawns in Converse, and customers kept asking if we could handle the bugs too," said Joe Ortega, owner of Thick Green Healthy Lawn & Pest. "We live and work here, so we know what shows up in these neighborhoods and when."

Thick Green Healthy also provides weekly and bi-weekly lawn mowing with no contracts, fertilization, weed control, aeration, and mosquito treatment. The company serves Converse, San Antonio, Cibolo, Schertz, Universal City, Live Oak, New Braunfels, and Boerne, with pest control currently offered in Converse and San Antonio.

Details on the Converse pest control service are available at .

About Thick Green Healthy Lawn & Pest

Thick Green Healthy Lawn & Pest is a lawn care and pest control company based in Converse, Texas, owned by Joe Ortega. The company provides lawn mowing, fertilization, weed control, aeration, and pest control to homeowners across the northeast San Antonio area.