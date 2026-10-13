AS Remodeling Releases Free Homeowner Guides For Planning A Kitchen, Bath, Or Whole-Home Remodel In San Antonio

MENAFN - GetNews) Family-operated remodeler, serving San Antonio since 2000, publishes planning resources ahead of the holiday and new-year remodeling season

SAN ANTONIO, TX - October 13, 2026 - AS Remodeling, a family-operated residential remodeling company serving San Antonio since 2000, has published a set of free planning guides for homeowners considering a remodel.

The guides answer the questions homeowners ask most before starting a project: how long a whole-home remodel takes from planning to move-in, what goes into the cost of a bathroom remodel, and when cabinet refacing makes more sense than replacing cabinets. Each guide explains the steps, the decisions that affect timeline and budget, and what to ask a remodeler before work begins.

"Most people only remodel a few times in their life, so they don't know what to expect," said Albert Sandoval, owner of AS Remodeling. "These guides lay out the process the way we'd explain it at the kitchen table during a free estimate."

AS Remodeling handles kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, whole-home renovations, flooring, cabinets and built-ins, interior and exterior painting, drywall, doors, windows, trim, and patio and concrete work. Licensed tradesmen are brought in for regulated electrical and plumbing work. The company serves homeowners across San Antonio and Bexar County and offers free in-home estimates.

The guides are available at .

About AS Remodeling

AS Remodeling is a family-operated residential remodeling company in San Antonio, Texas, serving homeowners since 2000. The company specializes in kitchen, bathroom, and whole-home remodeling. Tagline: Reinvent. Redesign. Revitalize.