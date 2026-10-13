SINA Kitchen Fitters Goes From One Page To 25 With A New Website Built By SEO Pages

MENAFN - GetNews) The West Wickham kitchen fitter's new site covers 11 areas across Bromley and South East London, opens with video filmed on site, and is built to be found on Google and in AI answers.

LONDON - 13 October, 2026 - SEO Pages, the UK digital marketing agency, has completed a new website for SINA Kitchen Fitters, the kitchen fitting business run by Xhulio Sina from West Wickham. The site went live on 10 October 2026 at sinakitchenfitters.

Starting with the goal

Before any design work began, SEO Pages worked closely with Xhulio to understand what he needed the website to do. His answer was clear: more phone calls and more enquiries from homeowners looking for a kitchen fitter. Every decision on the build was measured against that goal.

From one page to a complete site

Xhulio built the original site himself on GoDaddy. It was a single page that told visitors who he was but gave Google, and customers, very little to go on.

The new site has 25 pages. Kitchen fitting and wardrobe installation each have their own page, and each of the 11 areas the business covers has a dedicated page: Bromley, Beckenham, West Wickham, Orpington, Dulwich, Crystal Palace, Chislehurst, Hayes, Eltham, West Norwood and Camberwell. A kitchen fitting cost guide and a guide to the brands SINA fits, including Howdens, IKEA, Wren and Wickes, answer the questions homeowners ask before they pick up the phone.

Real work, filmed on site

SEO Pages carried out a site visit to film the video that opens the homepage, and replaced stock photography with photographs of SINA's own kitchens. Visitors see the quality of the work before they read a word.

Every page is designed to start a conversation, with tap-to-call, a WhatsApp button that opens with a message ready to send, a short enquiry form, and Google reviews shown live from SINA's Business Profile.

Built to be found

Behind the design, the site uses semantic SEO. Each page is written around one clear subject, whether a service, an area or a question, and describes the business in consistent, structured terms that search engines and AI tools can read: who SINA is, what it fits and where it works. A planned internal link structure connects every service to the areas it covers and back again, so visitors and search engines can follow the path from a question to a quote.

The result is a site optimised for both search engine optimisation (SEO) and answer engine optimisation (AEO), the work that helps a business appear when people ask ChatGPT, Google's AI Overviews or Perplexity to recommend a local tradesperson. The old site's addresses now redirect to the new site.

Richard Thomas-Pryce, founder of SEO Pages, said: "Xhulio does excellent work, and his old website wasn't showing it. We sat down together, agreed what success looked like, more calls and more enquiries, and built every page around that. Local trades businesses in London now compete on Google and, more and more, inside AI answers. For a London trade that wants to be found and take the business to the next level, I believe we are one of the best digital marketing partners they can have, and this site shows how we work."

Xhulio Sina, owner of SINA Kitchen Fitters, said in a five-star Google review left on the day the site went live: "I'm really happy with the website they built for my business. From start to finish, Richard was very professional, helpful and easy to work with. He took the time to understand my needs and delivered a website that looks great and represents my business perfectly."

He added: "It's great to work with a small local business that genuinely cares about its customers and takes pride in what they do. I really appreciate their support and would happily recommend them to anyone looking for a reliable, professional website design service."

ENDS

About SINA Kitchen Fitters

SINA Kitchen Fitters is a kitchen fitter based in West Wickham, BR4, run by Xhulio Sina. The business fits complete kitchens, from rip-out to the final bead of sealant, installs supply-only kitchens from Howdens, IKEA, Wren, B&Q, Wickes, Magnet, Benchmarx and Kutchenhaus, and installs fitted and freestanding wardrobes. It serves Bromley, Beckenham, West Wickham, Orpington, Dulwich, Crystal Palace, Chislehurst, Hayes, Eltham, West Norwood and Camberwell. SINA Kitchen Fitters is a member of BNI and gives written quotations with no obligation. sinakitchenfitters

About SEO Pages

SEO Pages is a UK digital marketing agency that helps businesses grow their online visibility. We build websites designed to rank, run ongoing SEO that grows organic reach, and manage paid advertising that accelerates growth, with results tracked on a live client dashboard. SEO Pages Ltd is registered in England and Wales, company number 14129018.

Media contact

Richard Thomas-Pryce, Founder, SEO Pages

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+44 203 051 6344