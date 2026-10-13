Imagen Challenges The Traditional Photography Workflow

MENAFN - GetNews) "Imagen's newest experience adds a built-in editor, introduces a faster way to get from idea to edit, and reshapes the workflow around how photographers actually work."

TEL AVIV, Israel - October 13, 2026 - Imagen today launched its newest update, challenging an assumption the photo editing industry has built around for years: that culling, editing, and delivery have to happen in a fixed order. Imagen's Intelligent Studio (), an adaptive post-production workspace, removes that order entirely. Photographers can cull first, start editing before making final selections, pull together a client preview from a handful of key moments, or move between all three as a project develops.

A full editor, built in

At the core of the new experience is a new editor that brings full manual editing directly into Imagen for the first time. Photographers can work with RAW and JPEG files, with the same range of manual control they'd expect from a dedicated editing program: tone and color, detail and clarity, lens and perspective corrections, and creative finishing touches. Every adjustment happens in the same workspace as the rest of the shoot, no exporting to a separate program to make a change or see the result.

For photographers who want Adobe Lightroom in their process, that workflow remains supported. Imagen gives them another option: they can now complete more of the project inside Imagen, from the original files through final export. Photographers can also apply an additional AI Profile to selected images directly within the edit, giving them more control over how Imagen's learned editing style is used across a gallery.

Intelligence that works alongside the photographer

Imagen also introduces new ways to find and work with images across a shoot. Imagen's new Assistant lets photographers complete multiple steps from a single instruction. Instead of finding a set of images, selecting them, making an adjustment, and preparing them for review one step at a time, a photographer can describe what they want in plain language. For example:“find the bride in the ceremony photos and increase highlights” or“create duplicate versions of these photos with a black and white base I can work from”. Imagen can handle those steps together, shortening the path from editing to delivery.

AI filters run on that same underlying intelligence, surfacing photos by people, scenes, or moments without manual tagging. A gallery that used to take an hour to sort through by eye can be narrowed to the handful of shots that matter in seconds. Photographers still decide how far to take it: lean on Imagen for the first pass, or keep every selection by hand, and switch between the two from one project to the next.

Personalization that evolves with you

Imagen has consistently centered its AI development on the idea that a photographer's style, judgment, and eye are valuable assets to safeguard, not replace. While many in the industry aim to make AI handle more tasks independently, Imagen chose a different approach: building AI that adapts to how each photographer already works. The new version continues that philosophy, with a proprietary Editor model that learns how a photographer edits inside Imagen itself.

This shifts the AI's role from merely a tool to an adaptive assistant that evolves alongside the photographer, one that's beginning to recognize patterns like a recurring sneak peek style, remember fixes made before rather than flagging the same thing generically, and tell the difference between a photographer's general style and the specific choices made for one shoot.

Imagen is positioning itself as a builder shaping the next stage of post-production. This is the foundation for that future, and the beginning of where the workflow goes next.

“Photographers don't all work the same way, and we don't think their software should expect them to,” said Yotam Gil, co-founder and CEO of Imagen.“Imagen gives photographers the tools to build the process that works for them. They decide what they want to do themselves, where AI can help, and how the final work should look. Our job is to give them more control over that process, not define it for them.”

Availability and Pricing

Imagen offers two plans: pay-as-you-go, with a $7 monthly minimum plus usage-based charges, and Limitless, a flat monthly rate for photographers who'd rather not track individual charges.

Pricing changes with Imagen's Intelligent Studio for pay-as-you-go customers: instead of paying for each AI action, photographers can explore and continue editing freely, then pay for the images they ultimately export.

The update begins rolling out to customers in stages starting September 29. To learn more, please visit imagen-ai

About Imagen

Imagen is an AI-powered post-production platform for professional photographers and videographers. The company builds AI that learns each photographer's individual editing style and applies it consistently across their work, rather than treating every photo the same way. Imagen supports the full post-production process, from culling and editing to retouching and delivery, and is used by photographers and videographers worldwide across wedding, portrait, real estate, and commercial work. imagen-ai