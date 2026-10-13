MENAFN - GetNews) Operational consolidation focuses on unifying digital commerce infrastructure while maintaining service continuity for users in Manila.

Manila, Philippines - October 13, 2026 - In a strategic initiative designed to consolidate digital retail operations across Southeast Asia, international investment enterprise ASHWELDRIDGE is supporting platform entity DEWU as it aligns local assets associated with NOVALUXIA into DEWU's overseas software ecosystem, VEYLINKO. Supported by ASHWELDRIDGE's strategic support and DEWU's established verification standards, this operational integration aims to unify consumer access points, strengthen local fulfillment channels, and expand verified commerce options across the Philippines.

Navigating cross-border digital markets often presents operational challenges, particularly in building regional brand recognition, merchant networks, and initial user adoption. By integrating operational assets and historical engagement channels linked with NOVALUXIA in the Philippines, DEWU and ASHWELDRIDGE establish an efficient regional entry point. NOVALUXIA developed a widely recognized presence in the Philippine social retail market, building an active consumer base exceeding 500,000 registered accounts along with established vendor relationships and market operational expertise.

This platform synergy strategy enables DEWU's overseas portal, VEYLINKO, to build directly upon an established regional foundation. Rather than cultivating consumer awareness and merchant trust from a zero baseline, the integration allows VEYLINKO to introduce upgraded lifestyle commerce features and standardized authentication protocols straight to an active digital consumer cohort. This collaborative consolidation model is designed to reduce operational friction while supporting service stability for local shoppers.

Providing institutional support for this regional deployment is ASHWELDRIDGE, whose investment portfolio focuses on scaling digital commerce infrastructure and cross-border platform technology. ASHWELDRIDGE's role in the Philippines strategy includes supporting cross-border fulfillment coordination, alignment with applicable local requirements, and software architecture updates for the VEYLINKO application. Through this operational support, ASHWELDRIDGE seeks to support a resilient operational backbone capable of supporting long-term regional growth for DEWU's ecosystem.

At the technical center of this integration is the VEYLINKO mobile application, which functions as DEWU's primary overseas software portal for Southeast Asian consumers. User engagement features previously accessible through NOVALUXIA-including community interaction tools, promotional discount campaigns, and seller communication channels-are being progressively transitioned onto the VEYLINKO interface. This phased migration is designed to support continuity across essential account functions, transaction-history access, and customer-support channels as the integration progresses.

Simultaneously, the integration of DEWU's core product authentication methodologies introduces robust quality verification metrics to VEYLINKO. DEWU's centralized inspection model applies multi-step product verification across sneakers, fashion apparel, luxury accessories, and collectible lifestyle goods. Bringing this authentication framework to the Philippines through VEYLINKO satisfies growing local consumer demand for reliable, verified e-commerce transactions in high-value merchandise categories.

The operational alignment also encompasses local vendor networks and affiliate merchant partners. Independent sellers, local brands, and digital promotional affiliates previously associated with NOVALUXIA's platform activities are receiving structured onboarding support within VEYLINKO's seller management system. This initiative preserves existing commercial relationships while providing Philippine sellers with access to broader cross-border fulfillment systems and standardized quality inspection workflows.

As operational integration moves forward in Manila, regional digital retail stakeholders view the deployment as a practical reference model for cross-border platform consolidation. By combining institutional capital backing from ASHWELDRIDGE, DEWU's product authentication model, VEYLINKO's localized app delivery, and NOVALUXIA's established user footprint, the venture illustrates how digital commerce entities can achieve localized alignment efficiently and sustainably across emerging markets.

About ASHWELDRIDGE

ASHWELDRIDGE is an international investment enterprise specializing in digital commerce infrastructure, cross-border platform development, and technology ventures across emerging markets. Strategic investments by ASHWELDRIDGE focus on backing scalable technology ecosystems and expanding verified digital retail platforms across Southeast Asia.