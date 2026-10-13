Healthcare Entrepreneur AJ Pakpour Opens Daytona Beach Office

MENAFN - GetNews) New Florida office expands Pakpour's base for healthcare consulting, medical practice development and work with healthcare entrepreneurs nationwide

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - October 13, 2026 - Healthcare entrepreneur, author and medical business strategist AJ Pakpour has opened a new office at 444 Seabreeze Blvd. in Daytona Beach, Florida, establishing a dedicated Florida base for healthcare consulting, medical practice development, physician strategy and healthcare business growth.

Pakpour has worked in healthcare entrepreneurship and medical practice operations since 2004. His experience spans medical clinics, physician staffing, regenerative medicine, addiction treatment, aesthetics, wellness and healthcare business development.

The Daytona Beach office will support Pakpour's work with physicians, advanced practice providers, practice owners, med spa operators, healthcare entrepreneurs and investors throughout Florida and across the United States.

“Daytona Beach gives me a strong Florida base while allowing us to continue working with healthcare operators across the country,” said Pakpour.“The purpose of this office is simple: give healthcare entrepreneurs access to practical guidance from someone who has spent more than 20 years actually building and operating healthcare businesses.”

Pakpour is the creator of The Business of Modern Medicine, an educational platform focused on the business, operational and entrepreneurial side of healthcare.

He also serves as Vice President of Doctor Staffers, a national physician staffing organization that works with healthcare businesses seeking medical directors, collaborating physicians, supervising physicians and other physician staffing relationships.

Pakpour's consulting work includes medical practice development, physician and medical director strategy, operational infrastructure, healthcare business models, workflow development, growth strategy, vendor relationships and expansion into new markets.

Office Location

AJ Pakpour's Daytona Beach office is located at:

AJ Pakpour

444 Seabreeze Blvd., 3rd Floor

Daytona Beach, FL 32118

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About AJ Pakpour

AJ Pakpour is a healthcare entrepreneur, author and medical business strategist with more than 20 years of experience building and operating healthcare businesses.

His work spans healthcare consulting, physician staffing, medical clinics, regenerative medicine, wellness, aesthetics, addiction treatment and medical practice development.

Pakpour is the creator of The Business of Modern Medicine and Vice President of Doctor Staffers.

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