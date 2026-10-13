Pete's Tire Barns Named One Of The Top 25 Independent Commercial Tire Dealers In The United States

MENAFN - GetNews) Modern Tire Dealer recognition reflects the company's commercial tire sales and fleet service capabilities

Orange, Massachusetts - October 13, 2026 - Pete's Tire Barns has been named one of the Top 25 Independent Commercial Tire Dealers in the United States by Modern Tire Dealer (MTD) magazine. The ranking is based on MTD's estimates of each dealership's 2025 commercial sales.

To qualify for the MTD Top 25 Commercial Tire Dealers list, a dealership must sell medium truck tires, operate at least one retread plant and offer 24/7 emergency roadside service. Qualifying dealerships are then ranked according to MTD's best estimate of their commercial sales.

Pete's Tire Barns offers top commercial truck brands such as; ACTN (private label), BFGoodrich, Bridgestone, Continental, Double Coin, Firestone, Fortune, General, Michelin, Nokian, 3 retread facilities in New England and 200 service trucks.

Commercial Fleet Services include:



Tire Retreading

Wheels

Tire Repairs

Tire Installation and Maintenance

Wheel and Rim Refinishing

Aluminum Wheel Polishing

Truck Tire Chains

Fleet Management Services

Emergency Road Service

Ready Rack – Tailgate Service

SmartWay – Save Money, Fuel and the Environment Zafety Lug Lock System

The recognition places Pete's Tire Barns among the nation's leading independent commercial tire dealerships and highlights its capabilities across commercial tire sales, retreading and around-the-clock roadside service.

“Being recognized by Modern Tire Dealer is a reflection of the dedication of our team and the trust our commercial customers place in us,” said Bob Berlin, President at Pete's Tire Barns.“We understand how important reliable tires and responsive service are to keeping trucks on the road, and we are proud to support the businesses that depend on us every day.”

For more information about Pete's Tire Barns and its commercial tire services, visit To shop the Petes Tire Barns Online Store visit

About Pete's Tire Barns, Inc.

Pete's Tire Barns has grown to one of the largest independent commercial tire dealerships in the country. Pete's currently operates 20 full-service locations in New England, a brand new state-of-the art Distribution Center, 3 Bandag retread facility and operates a fleet of over 200 service and delivery vehicles.

Known for specializing in commercial & fleet tire services, Pete's Tire Barns offers the latest tools, training and tires to service fleets of all sizes. With locations along major routes throughout New England, there is a Pete's Tire Barns where you need them most. Pete's Tire Barns strives to serve New England's Commercial tire needs with 100% satisfaction year after year.

Since 1968, Pete's Tire Barns continues to provide quality tires and related service while maintaining a commitment to excellence with 100% customer satisfaction and unquestionable integrity.