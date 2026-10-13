Compare Medicare Supplement Plans In New Jersey: Two Benefit Designs, Not A Carrier List

MENAFN - GetNews)"New Jersey Medigap shoppers really compare two plan letters, G and N, not carriers - EasyKind Medicare enrollment guidance, October 2026, medicareyourself"Comparing Medicare Supplement plans in New Jersey comes down to two federally standardized benefit designs, Plan G and Plan N, not a stack of carrier brochures.

Cherry Hill, NJ - October 13, 2026 - Compare Medicare Supplement plans in New Jersey and the search narrows fast: federal law standardizes what each lettered plan covers, so nearly every new enrollee in the state is really choosing between Plan G and Plan N, not between carriers. EasyKind Medicare, an independent Medicare insurance brokerage in Cherry Hill, fields that question daily from residents approaching 65.

The two plan letters are not similar by coincidence. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services sets Medigap benefits by federal rule, so a Plan G sold by any carrier covers the same services as every other Plan G. Plans C and F, the only designs that covered the Part B deductible, closed to anyone who became Medicare-eligible on or after January 1, 2020. That rule, not carrier marketing, is why the comparison in 2026 runs between G and N.

Plan G and Plan N differ in exactly one place: the copay. Plan N caps it at up to $20 for an office visit and up to $50 for an emergency room visit that does not lead to admission, a cost Plan G absorbs entirely. Neither plan covers the Part B deductible, $283 in 2026; both leave the enrollee responsible for it before Medigap coverage starts paying its share. The Part B premium itself runs $202.90 a month in 2026, a separate cost from either supplement.

Timing decides more than either letter. New Jersey residents get a six-month Medigap Open Enrollment Period that starts with Part B enrollment and guarantees acceptance regardless of health history. Apply after that window closes, and the application generally goes through medical underwriting, meaning a carrier can decline coverage or charge more based on health conditions. Comparing plan letters without comparing dates is how a shopper loses that guarantee.

EasyKind Medicare, led by broker Anthony Orner (NPN 20586791), walks New Jersey residents through the G-versus-N decision and the enrollment calendar at no charge; carriers, not the consumer, pay the broker. Residents weighing a rate-increase letter or a looming 65th birthday can reach the firm at 855-559-1700 or medicareyourself/medicare-supplement/new-jersey/plan-g-vs-plan-n.

About EasyKind Medicare

EasyKind Medicare is an independent Medicare insurance brokerage based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, licensed in New Jersey and 34 additional states. Led by broker Anthony Orner (NPN 20586791), the firm helps consumers compare Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage, and Part D prescription drug plans across carriers. Reach EasyKind Medicare at 855-559-1700 or medicareyourself.

Contact

Anthony Orner, EasyKind Medicare, 1309 Route 70 West, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002, 855-559-1700, medicareyourself