Adam The Brit's“Your Life G.P.S.” Inspires Readers To Overcome Adversity And Grind, Pivot, And Succeed

MENAFN - GetNews) From High School Dropout to Global Success: A New Roadmap for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

SANTA BARBARA, CA - October 13, 2026 - A powerful new business memoir and self-help book for entrepreneurs and dreamers alike,“Your Life G.P.S.: Grind. Pivot. Succeed,” is now available. Written by seasoned commercial real estate investor and entrepreneur Adam the Brit, this inspiring book offers a raw and unfiltered roadmap to success for those navigating life's twists and turns.

Drawing from over 40 years of experience building businesses across Europe, Asia, Australia, and the U.S., Adam recounts his extraordinary journey from a small English village to creating a 1.3-million-square-foot commercial real estate portfolio across Texas, Nevada, and California - all without institutional backing. With honesty and grit, Adam shares pivotal moments, including his expulsion from high school at 16, going broke and nearly homeless in Paris, surviving on one dollar a day, and eventually achieving the life he envisioned as a teenager, decades later.

“Your Life G.P.S.” teaches readers that success is rarely a straight line. Instead, it's a destination combined with the ability to recalculate when life throws challenges in the way. Filled with anecdotes that range from being strip-searched at a European border crossing during a drug bust to forging ahead in countries where he didn't speak the language, Adam's story is a testament to perseverance and adaptability.

“This book is for anyone who feels stuck, broke, or without a safety net,” Adam says.“'Your Life G.P.S.' is proof that you can recalibrate and create the life you want, no matter your starting point.”

Every dollar from the book's proceeds will go to Build, a nonprofit dedicated to giving underserved youth the entrepreneurial tools that Adam never had. With a foreword by Kevin Harrington of“Shark Tank” fame, the book is poised to inspire readers worldwide to Grind, Pivot, and Succeed.

“Your Life G.P.S.” (ISBN: 9781972090893) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $15.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99.

Purchase the book on Amazon.

From the Back Cover:

I was asked to leave school. No qualifications, no plan, no money. What I had was a knack for spotting an opening before anyone else noticed it was there, and the nerve to walk through it.

This is the story of where that took me over more than forty years. Managing rock and roll bands in England. Nearly homeless on the streets of Paris, where not speaking a word of French turned out to be the thing that landed me work. Building businesses from nothing in Australia, across Asia, through Europe and eventually in America-street markets, semiconductor trading, buying up distressed property while everyone else ran for the exit.

I'm not going to sell you only the wins. You'll get the failures too, and the lessons I dragged out of both, because that's where the real value is.

The thread through all of it is simple. A GPS is useless until you tell it where you want to go. Most people never do. They drift. The ones who actually arrive somewhere pick a destination first, then stay flexible about the route.

That matters more now than ever. In a world being rewired by AI, the advantage doesn't go to the biggest or the best qualified. It goes to whoever spots the opportunity and pivots before the competition has finished its coffee.

I was afraid most of the way. The trick was learning to move with the fear instead of waiting for it to pass, and turning every disadvantage into the reason I came out ahead.

“Your Life G.P.S.” is the book I wish someone had handed me when I was starting out.

Every penny I earn from this book goes to Build, a nonprofit that helps high school kids from underserved communities.

About the Author:Adam is a commercial real estate investor and entrepreneur with over 40 years of business experience across Europe, Asia, Australia, and the US. Writing as“Adam the Brit,” he built a multi-tenant retail and industrial portfolio spanning Texas, Nevada, and California entirely from scratch, with no institutional backing. Your Life GPS is his first book.

About MindStir Media:

MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit or call 800-767-0531.