The Rules Of Digital Life Can Change Between Logins. A Civic-Tech Project Wants To Make Those Changes Visible

MENAFN - GetNews) PolicyWatcher 5 is building a traceable record of changes to privacy policies, terms of service and AI-related clauses while keeping the limits of automated analysis in view.

European Union, Italy - 13 October, 2026 - A person can return to a familiar app and find that the service is governed by different words from those in place a week or a month earlier. A company may have revised how it describes data sharing, artificial intelligence training, content licensing, retention, arbitration or liability. The latest document is public, but the earlier wording may have been overwritten. Until now, reconstructing the route from one version to the next has often meant searching archives, comparing pages manually and keeping separate notes across changing URLs, regions and policy types. An update notice may confirm that something changed without identifying the exact clause or previous text. Businesses can then base procurement, governance or product decisions on assumptions that are no longer true, while citizens and researchers lose evidence needed to understand or challenge a change.

For individuals, the imbalance is also one of awareness. Digital services commonly make duties, restrictions and prohibited conduct visible, while rights, choices and the practical effects of a revision can be harder for a non-specialist to identify. People should not need legal or technical expertise to recognise that a change may affect them or deserve further review.

PolicyWatcher, an independent civic-tech project created in the European Union by Fabrizio Degni, is designed to close that evidence gap. Its mission is to make changes in configured public policy sources inspectable while preserving the captured version, retrieval context, supporting passage and known limitations surrounding each analysis. PolicyWatcher 5 introduces a five-part evidence model: Entity, Document, Version, Change and Provision. In practical terms, the model separates the organisation being observed from the policy document, the captured text, the difference between versions and the individual clause under review. That separation matters when names, web addresses or storage systems change. PolicyWatcher assigns stable public identifiers to evidence objects so a citation does not have to depend only on a page title or an internal database record. Its initial provision taxonomy covers six recurring areas: AI training, data sharing, retention, arbitration, content licensing and liability.

The project does not claim that classification settles the legal meaning of a clause. It also does not treat a missing page, failed retrieval or empty field as proof that a provision is absent. Sources that do not meet the publication gate can be withheld from public analysis until they are reviewed. That fail-closed approach reflects a central value of the project: evidence comes before interpretation. Automated systems can help identify changes and prepare summaries, but PolicyWatcher keeps source status, timestamps, provenance and known limits beside the output. Human review remains necessary before a draft assessment becomes reviewed or published.

Degni also develops the PALO Framework, short for Principled AI Lifecycle Orchestration. It treats AI governance as a continuing process from framing and risk classification through controls, measurement, evidence and review. Within that broader process, PolicyWatcher can contribute traceable public-policy evidence to deployment monitoring and later review. The relationship is methodological and does not establish compliance with any standard or regulation.

The evidence can support citizens, consumer organisations, researchers and professional teams through clearer explanations, stable citations, historical context and more focused legal or operational review.

PolicyWatcher provides selected material in English and Italian and develops its repository in public. Its public interfaces include change records, evidence collections, methodology pages, release documentation and read-only integration surfaces. Professional legal, regulatory and journalistic judgement remains essential when the evidence is used.

The timing is significant. On 2 August 2026, transparency requirements for certain AI systems began to apply under the European Union's AI Act, and enforcement powers began to apply to certain provisions. The regulatory relevance of any individual policy revision still requires legal assessment. A reliable evidence trail gives that assessment a firmer starting point. The need for policy transparency is also recognised at institutional level. The European Commission operates a Digital Services Terms and Conditions Database that allows people to inspect recent changes and retrieve past versions for online services. PolicyWatcher addresses the same broad transparency problem from an independent project perspective, with an emphasis on evidence lineage, review state and reuse across civic and professional workflows.

PolicyWatcher 5 has a configured, non-exhaustive scope. Its records cannot establish that every relevant policy has been captured, that an analysis is legally correct or that a service complies with regulation. Those boundaries are part of the product rather than a footnote to it. Its longer-term vision is that changes to the rules governing data, content and AI should become durable public-interest evidence. The material should remain available for inspection, citation and challenge before it disappears into the next version of a web page.

PolicyWatcher measures transparency in practical terms. Readers should be able to see what the software observed, where the evidence came from, how a conclusion was formed and where human judgement is still required.

About the Author

Fabrizio Degni is the founder and maintainer of PolicyWatcher and developer of the PALO Framework. His work focuses on traceable digital-policy evidence and lifecycle governance. Both projects publish their methods, limitations and resources for public review.