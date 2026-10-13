Adelaide Gains A New Private Vault As Vault Australasia Opens On King William Street

MENAFN - GetNews) Customers can rent safe deposit boxes, store bullion, and buy gold and silver at the new vault.

Adelaide, New Zealand - 13 October, 2026 - A new private vault has opened in Adelaide. Vault Australasia, at 22 King William Street, offers safe deposit boxes, bullion storage, and gold and silver bullion for sale.

Vault Australasia is an independent Australian company affiliated with the Commonwealth Vault Group. The group has operated private vaults in New Zealand since 1998, including safe deposit boxes in Auckland and Christchurch, and Vault Australasia brings that experience across the Tasman. Its arrival follows a pullback in safe custody by some Australian banks, which has left many customers searching for a new place to keep valuables.

Buying bullion

Through its website, Vault Australasia sells gold and silver bullion, including gold bars and silver from selected mints and refiners. Live spot prices appear on the gold and silver pages so shoppers can follow the market as they buy.

Instead of being shipped, bullion bought online can be placed directly into the buyer's own safe deposit box at the vault. Customers avoid collecting metal, carrying it through the city or storing it at home.

First-time buyers go through identity and proof of address checks before purchasing.

Boxes for valuables

Customers who rent a safe deposit box can use it for documents, jewellery, watches, heirlooms, coins and other valuables, visiting during opening hours. Wills, title deeds and passports are typical, as are sentimental items that cannot be replaced. No copy of a customer's box key is held by Vault Australasia. The vault is monitored by SECOM Security, with after-hours emergency access available on request. Larger private cages and vaults are offered for lease, priced on application.

Bullion bought elsewhere can be stored at the vault as well, kept in a box beside documents and jewellery so that everything of value sits together and can be checked in one visit.

How to begin

Box options and the gold bullion range can be viewed online. Customers can request box prices and availability, or book a visit to the vault before making a decision.

Chief Executive Jerome Concisom said Vault Australasia was designed for people building wealth steadily over the years.

“People come to us to keep what matters most to their family, whether it is important papers, a piece of jewellery or gold saved over a long time. Keeping it safe, and being here for the long term, is our job.”

“With gold and silver, we wanted the buying and the keeping in one place. A bar you buy online is already in your box at the vault. What your family builds here will still be here.”

Vault Australasia is open from 10.00am to 6.00pm on weekdays.

About Vault Australasia

Vault Australasia is an Adelaide private vault providing safe deposit boxes, bullion storage, and gold and silver bullion for sale. An independent Australian company, it is affiliated with the Commonwealth Vault Group, which has operated private vaults in New Zealand since 1998. Its directors are Paul Honnor and Adrian Davies.