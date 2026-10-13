Detector Warehouse Shares Guide On Identifying Deep Coins With The Minelab MANTICORE

Texas, United States - 13 October, 2026 - Detector Warehouse has published a new educational guide explaining how detectorists can improve their ability to identify deep coins with the Minelab MANTICORE, focusing on practical target analysis, sweep technique, audio response, and the detector's advanced identification features.

Deep targets can be challenging to evaluate because their signals may become weaker and less consistent as depth increases. Soil conditions, target orientation, mineralization, and nearby metal can further affect a detector's response. The new guide explains how detectorists can combine several indicators rather than relying on a single Target ID number.

Understanding Deep Coin Signals

The Minelab MANTICORE is built around Minelab's Multi-IQ+ simultaneous multi-frequency technology and features a 2D Target ID system designed to provide information about both ferrous and conductive properties. Detector Warehouse describes the MANTICORE as offering up to 50% more transmit power than the EQUINOX series, along with fast target separation for challenging detecting environments.

When searching for deep coins, however, even advanced detection technology does not eliminate the need to interpret the complete target response.

A deep coin may not produce the same stable Target ID as a shallow target. Instead, detectorists should look for a generally repeatable response while considering Target ID, Target Trace, audio, depth, and the behavior of the target from different sweep directions.

Using Target ID and Target Trace Together

The MANTICORE's 2D Target ID gives detectorists additional information beyond a single numerical target reading. This can be particularly useful when investigating questionable signals.

Rather than treating one Target ID number as a definitive identification, detectorists can observe how the target responds during repeated sweeps. Target Trace can provide another visual reference for evaluating the response and determining whether it remains reasonably consistent.

This approach can be especially useful when working in areas where deep targets and nearby iron make target identification more difficult.

Listen for Repeatable Audio Responses

Audio remains an important part of target identification.

A deep coin can produce a quieter or less obvious signal than a shallow target. Detectorists can slow their sweep and listen for a repeatable response before deciding whether a target is worth investigating.

Changing the sweep direction can also provide additional information. If a questionable target continues to produce a recognizable response when approached from different angles, it may warrant further investigation.

Adjusting to Ground Conditions

Detector settings can have a significant effect on how targets are interpreted.

The MANTICORE provides adjustable Sensitivity, Noise Cancel, Ground Balance, and Recovery Speed controls. Detector Warehouse lists a Sensitivity range of 1–35, multiple Noise Cancel options, Ground Balance options including Auto, Manual and Tracking, and Recovery Speed settings from 0–8.

The guide emphasizes that there is no single setting that works perfectly for every location. Mineralized ground, electromagnetic interference, trash levels, and other environmental factors can influence detector performance.

Instead of simply increasing sensitivity, detectorists should aim for a stable and understandable response appropriate to the conditions.

Distinguishing Deep Coins From Iron

Deep iron can sometimes produce convincing signals, making it one of the biggest challenges when searching for older coins and relics.

Detectorists can compare the target's behavior from different directions while monitoring its Target ID, Target Trace, and audio response. Nearby iron can also influence the response from a non-ferrous target, so an imperfect signal should not automatically be dismissed.

The goal is to combine several pieces of information before deciding whether to recover the target.

Designed for Different Detecting Environments

The MANTICORE is designed for a variety of detecting environments. Detector Warehouse's MANTICORE information highlights 10 custom search modes across All-Terrain, Beach, and Goldfield applications. The detector is also IP68 rated and waterproof to 5 meters (16 feet), making it suitable for beach, surf, and shallow-water detecting.

For detectorists searching parks, fields, historical sites, beaches, and other locations, understanding how target responses change with depth can help them make better decisions in the field.

A Practical Process for Investigating Deep Targets

Detector Warehouse's guide recommends a straightforward approach when a potentially deep target is detected:

Locate the strongest part of the signal.Check the general Target ID range.Observe the Target Trace response.Listen carefully for a repeatable audio signal.Sweep the target from multiple directions.Consider the detector's depth information.Make small setting adjustments when necessary.Decide whether the combined response warrants further investigation.

This process helps detectorists avoid making decisions based solely on one unstable Target ID reading.

Practice Improves Target Identification

Experience remains an important part of successful metal detecting. Practicing with known coins at different depths can help detectorists understand how audio and visual target responses change as targets become deeper.

The MANTICORE weighs approximately 2.9 lb (1.3 kg) with its coil and includes features designed for extended detecting sessions, including a full-color LCD, customizable search profiles, and software upgrade capability.

For users of the Minelab MANTICORE, learning to combine these features with careful sweep technique can make it easier to evaluate uncertain targets.

The same fundamentals can also help users of other metal detectors: listen carefully, check targets from multiple directions, understand the ground conditions, and consider the complete target response before deciding whether to dig.

About Detector Warehouse

Detector Warehouse is an authorized Minelab dealer offering metal detectors, accessories, search coils, pinpointers, and other detecting equipment. The company states that it has more than 15 years of industry experience and provides a 3-year manufacturer warranty on the MANTICORE. Detector Warehouse also offers free shipping on qualifying orders and expert support for customers.

For detectorists looking to improve their ability to evaluate deep targets, the new guide provides a practical starting point for understanding how the MANTICORE's target identification features, audio response, settings, and sweep techniques can work together in the field.