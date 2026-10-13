Brazilian Birth Certificate Translation For USCIS Is Now Available Online

MENAFN - GetNews)"Brazil USA Translations logo. Brazil USA Translations provides certified Brazilian birth certificate translation for USCIS."Brazil USA Translations now offers certified Brazilian birth certificate translation for USCIS entirely online, giving applicants in Brazil and the United States a complete, certified English version of the certidão de nascimento.

Cape Coral, FL - October 13, 2026 - Brazilian birth certificate translation is one of the first documents Brazilian families need when they file with United States immigration, and Brazil USA Translations now prepares it entirely online for clients in both Brazil and the United States.

A birth certificate, the certidão de nascimento in Portuguese, is required in most family-based immigration cases, from a marriage green card to a citizenship application. United States Citizenship and Immigration Services does not accept the Portuguese original on its own. Under its rules, any document in a foreign language must be submitted with a full English translation, together with a signed statement from the translator confirming the translation is complete and accurate and that the translator is competent to make it.

The most common reason a birth certificate translation causes a delay is that it is incomplete. USCIS asks for the entire document in English, not a shortened summary, which means every field on the Brazilian certificate, including the registry details, the parents' names, and any notes in the margins, has to appear in the translation. Names, dates, and places also have to match the original exactly, because a single altered accent or a transposed date can raise a question at review.

Brazil USA Translations handles the document from start to finish online. An applicant sends a scan or a clear photo of the Brazilian birth certificate and receives back a certified English translation formatted to follow the original, along with the signed certification USCIS requires. Working online lets the company serve Brazilians who are still in Brazil preparing to immigrate as well as those already living in the United States.

"The birth certificate is usually the first document a Brazilian family has to translate for immigration, and the parts that matter most are the ones that are easy to get wrong, the names, the dates, and the registry information," said Ivy Pires of Brazil USA Translations. "We render the whole certificate in English exactly as it reads in Portuguese and certify it, so the applicant isn't sent back to redo it."

Birth certificate translation is part of a wider set of Brazilian civil and academic records that immigration cases call for, and it is often the document that sets the tone for the rest of a filing. Having it rendered completely and certified correctly the first time keeps an application moving.

About Brazil USA Translations:

Brazil USA Translations provides certified English translations of Brazilian documents for United States immigration and official use. It serves clients in both Brazil and the United States and works with Brazilian civil, academic, and legal records. Each translation is certified as complete and accurate for acceptance by USCIS and other authorities. The company operates online and is based in Cape Coral, Florida.