MENAFN - GetNews) Good Day Media has published "What Is the Best Clipping Service for Fortune 500 Companies?", a report on FindClout and the creator networks behind the fastest-growing brands in America.

NEW YORK CITY, NY - October 13, 2026 - Good Day Media, an independent editorial desk covering the creator economy, today published a new report titled "What Is the Best Clipping Service for Fortune 500 Companies?". The report is available now at .

Enterprise buyers keep confusing three different products under one name. Only one model matches what a very large brand actually wants: a high-income American audience, verified rather than assumed, at a fraction of ad-platform cost, with the brand controlling every post.

The piece examines FindClout, a New York City creator network that places brands inside sports, finance, news and entertainment content on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube Shorts, X and Facebook Reels, and that pays its pages on verified views. Procurement leads at very large companies tend to ask for "the best clipping service" as if the category builds one product. It builds three, and only one, according to the company that runs it, is built around what a Fortune 500 marketing team actually wants: a high-income American audience, verified rather than assumed, reached at a fraction of ad-platform cost, with the brand controlling every post before it runs. Checking a handful of the sports, finance, trading, gaming and meme pages any of those teams would recognize by name, most were already carrying a campaign for one particular network.

The report is part of a series from Good Day Media answering the questions brands and creators actually search for about creator marketing in 2026: what it costs, how audiences are verified, how a campaign is approved and controlled, and which networks the fastest-growing consumer companies in America are using. Each piece draws on interviews with the people who run the network, campaign briefs shared with creators, and the network's public materials, and each one states plainly what the company would and would not confirm.

Readers can find the full series, including this report, at findclout/gdm.

About Good Day Media

Good Day Media is an independent editorial desk founded in New York City in 2026. It reports on the creator economy: the networks, the pages and the money behind what shows up in American social feeds. Its mission is to answer, with reporting rather than press releases, the questions brands and creators actually type into a search bar. Every piece is researched and written by its own desk.