Studiogrowth Launches AI Receptionist That Books Classes, Sells Memberships And Manages Member Requests For Fitness, Pilates And Yoga Studios

MENAFN - GetNews) StudioGrowth has launched an AI Receptionist for fitness, Pilates and yoga studios. Members send a request by SMS, email or in-app chat, and the AI completes it, booking classes, selling memberships, managing waitlists and freezing accounts, 24 hours a day, following rules each studio sets.

London, United Kingdom - October 13, 2026 - StudioGrowth, the studio management software built natively for boutique fitness studios, has launched an AI Receptionist that carries out everyday member requests for fitness, Pilates and yoga studios. Members can ask to book a class, buy a membership or freeze their account, and the AI does it for them. The AI Receptionist is part of StudioGrowth's new AI operations and communications suite and is available now as an add-on.

Most studios receive requests from members every day. People want to book a class, change a booking, join a waitlist, buy a class pack or pause their membership. In many studios, the owner or a staff member has to handle each request by hand. The AI Receptionist is designed to take on that work.

Messages from SMS, email and the studio's app all arrive in one AI inbox. When a member sends a request, the AI completes it inside StudioGrowth. It books members into classes, adds them to waitlists, sells class packages and memberships, and freezes accounts. It also answers questions about classes, prices and studio policies. It works around the clock, including weekends and holidays.

The AI Receptionist is built into the StudioGrowth platform, so it works directly with the studio's own schedule, prices and member records. When it books a class or updates a membership, the change is made in the studio's system straight away.

Each studio decides how the AI works. Owners can set its tone of voice, choose which tasks it can carry out, set payment rules, and decide when a conversation should go to a member of staff. Studios that want staff to send every reply can use the AI to draft messages for staff to check first.

“A lot of the admin work behind the scenes at a studio is booking members into classes, managing waitlists and updating memberships,” said Nazish Ahmed, Founder of StudioGrowth.“These are simple tasks, but they take up a lot of time. The AI Receptionist doesn't just reply to the member. It actually does the booking or makes the change, so the member is sorted and the owner doesn't have to touch it. Owners set the rules, and they can choose when a person takes over.”

StudioGrowth plans to add more messaging channels, including WhatsApp and Instagram. The company is also working on two more AI features. One will help studios fill open spots in classes by finding demand, contacting members who are likely to book, and recommending changes to the schedule. The other will bring AI to StudioGrowth's email and SMS sequences, so studios no longer need to build segments and sequences themselves.

“We'll keep investing heavily in AI,” said Ahmed.“Next we're working on helping studios fill more classes and making marketing easier to run. We build everything in-house, which means we can add new features quickly and make sure they work well together.”

Studios can learn more about the AI Receptionist or book a demo at

About StudioGrowth

StudioGrowth is an all-in-one studio management platform built from the ground up for boutique fitness studios, with particular depth in the Pilates, yoga, and independent fitness segments, bringing scheduling, billing, CRM, marketing automation, branded mobile apps, and analytics together in one system. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in London, the company is bootstrapped and founder-led, serving hundreds of studios across the US and internationally. StudioGrowth's mission is to empower fitness entrepreneurs with the complete operating system they need to transform their passion into thriving, profitable businesses. The company removes barriers, ensures transparency, and delivers the freedom for studio owners to focus on what they love most while building the life they want.