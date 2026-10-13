FM, Australian Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Ties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

CANBERRA, Oct. 13 (Petra) -- Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi met with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Tuesday during King Abdullah II's state visit to Australia, with talks focusing on strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across several sectors.

The ministers highlighted the significance of the King's visit and its expected outcomes in deepening cooperation between the two countries and enhancing coordination on regional and international issues of shared concern.

Safadi and Wong discussed opportunities to broaden Jordanian-Australian cooperation in economic affairs, trade, investment, defense, security, tourism and education. They also exchanged views on regional developments and ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions and restore security and stability.

Separately, Safadi received a rare Jordanian archaeological artifact on behalf of King Abdullah II, following Australia's decision to return the piece to its country of origin. The artifact was discovered through joint Jordanian-Australian archaeological work at Wadi al-Hammah in the Tabqet Fahel area.

The handover took place at the National Gallery of Australia during a ceremony held alongside the King's state visit. The return underscores the countries' shared commitment to safeguarding cultural heritage, preserving archaeological treasures and ensuring that historical artifacts are returned to their places of origin.

Dating back to approximately 12,000 BC, the artifact is one of three engraved claystone pieces that formed an architectural stone panel. The pieces were unearthed in 1983 by a joint archaeological mission involving the University of Sydney and Worcester College. The artifact was transferred to the National Gallery of Australia in 1985 under arrangements agreed upon by Jordan and Australia.

The three pieces are collectively regarded as the oldest known large-scale sculpture in the world. The two other components remain in Jordan, housed at the Jordan Museum in Amman and Dar al-Saraya Museum in Irbid.

During the handover ceremony, attended by Australian Government Special Envoy for the Arts Susan Templeman and museum officials responsible for cultural and artistic affairs, Safadi stressed the importance of continued cooperation between Jordan and Australia in archaeological research, excavation and preservation.

He expressed appreciation to the Australian government and the National Gallery of Australia for their cooperation and for facilitating the artifact's return to Jordan.

//Petra//WH