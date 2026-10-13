King Meets With Australia Senate President, House Of Representatives Speaker

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Canberra, Oct. 13 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II held a meeting on Tuesday with Australia's President of the Senate Sue Lines, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Milton Dick.

During the meeting, held in Canberra, His Majesty praised Australia's position on a number of regional and international issues, and emphasised Jordan's readiness to strengthen cooperation with Australia, particularly in the political and parliamentary spheres.

The meeting also addressed the importance of stepping up international efforts to restore calm in the region, with the King underscoring the need to put an end to Israeli attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza, and Jerusalem, in addition to supporting Syria and Lebanon's efforts to maintain their security and sovereignty.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Jordan's Ambassador to Australia Janti Kalajoqa attended the meeting.

//Petra//WH