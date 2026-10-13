King, Australia Defence Minister Discuss Cooperation In Defence, Security

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Canberra, Oct. 13 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II met with Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles in Canberra on Tuesday.

The meeting explored ways of strengthening cooperation between Jordan and Australia in the fields of defence and security, in order to achieve stability in the region.

Speaking about regional developments, His Majesty emphasised the importance of stepping up international efforts to de-escalate the situation through dialogue and diplomacy, underscoring the need to respect the sovereignty of Arab states and ensure their security.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Majdi Al Harasis, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Jordan's Ambassador to Australia Janti Kalajoqa, and Australia's Ambassador to Jordan Paula Ganly attended the meeting.

The King also visited the Headquarters Joint Operations Command of the Australian Department of Defence and met with the Commander of Joint Operations Vice Admiral Justin Jones, where they discussed ways of strengthening defence cooperation between Jordan and Australia.

//Petra// WH