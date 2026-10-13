King Meets With Representatives Of Association Of Mining And Exploration Companies In Australia

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Canberra, Oct. 13 (Petra) – His Majesty King Abdullah II on Tuesday met with representatives of the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies (AMEC), which comprises more than 575 Australian companies operating in the mining sector and related services.

The meeting, held in Canberra, covered prospects for cooperation between Jordan and Australia in the mining sector, and ways of promoting promising investment opportunities in the Kingdom. During the meeting, an invitation was extended to AMEC members to explore available investment opportunities in Jordan.

His Majesty emphasized Jordan's readiness to exchange expertise and leverage the Jordanian mining sector's strengths, in order to drive national economic growth.

Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.

//Petra// AA