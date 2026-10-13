​​​​​​​Energy Minister Discusses Regional Cooperation With Iraqi, Algerian, Cypriot Counterparts

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 13 (Petra) -- Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Saleh Kharabsheh held bilateral talks with his Iraqi, Algerian, and Cypriot counterparts on the sidelines of the World Petroleum Congress (WPC Energy) in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Kharabsheh met with Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul-Ghani, Iraqi Electricity Minister Ali Saadi, Algerian Energy Minister Mourad Adjal, and Cypriot Energy Minister George Papanastasiou.

Discussions focused on expanding energy partnerships, trading technical expertise, and advancing joint projects in electricity, renewables, and oil to bolster supply security and regional sustainability.

//Petra// AA