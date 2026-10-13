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Peshawar Schools Reopen As BRT Service Resumes Normal Operations

Peshawar Schools Reopen As BRT Service Resumes Normal Operations


Date: 2026-10-13 05:38:04

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Educational activities resumed in Peshawar today, while the BRT bus service has also returned to normal operations. Meanwhile, educational institutions remain closed in Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swat and Karak.

Schools, colleges and universities have reopened in Peshawar. The district administration has also issued a notification regarding the closure of educational institutions in other districts.

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According to the district administration, the decision to keep educational institutions closed in these districts was taken in view of the law and order situation.

Meanwhile, the BRT bus service has also resumed in Peshawar. According to the BRT administration, buses have been operating on their designated routes according to the regular schedule since today.

The administration said the BRT service had been temporarily suspended due to the law and order situation but has now been restored.

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Tribal News Network

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