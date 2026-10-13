Drone Attack Targets Industrial Facilities In Russia's Stavropol Krai

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Russian BBC service reported this, citing a statement by the region's governor, Vladimir Vladimirov.

According to the head of the Stavropol Krai, industrial facilities were targeted in the attack. However, he did not specify exactly which facilities were involved.

Earlier, Vladimirov reported drone attacks on the industrial zone of the city of Nevinnomyssk.

It is noted that major power facilities are located in both settlements: the Nevinnomyssk Thermal Power Plant and the Stavropol Thermal Power Plant.

According to the Telegram channel Astra, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have shot down 604 drones overnight over regions of the aggressor country.

ADF neutralizes 88 Russian drones used to attack Ukraine overnight

Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that 417 drones attacked the Russian capital on Monday night. According to him, 65 drones were reportedly shot down on the outskirts of Moscow.

As reported by Ukrinform, agents of the“ATESH” partisan movement destroyed a diesel locomotive in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation and disrupted Russian army supply lines in the Kupiansk direction.

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