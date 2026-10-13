Russian Attack On Warehouse In Zaporizhzhia Injures One Person
“The enemy struck a warehouse in Zaporizhzhia. A fire broke out. Emergency responders have already extinguished it,” he wrote.
A 41-year-old man was injured in the attack and is receiving the necessary medical care.Read also: Russian drone strikes bus station in Zaporizhzhia, damaging vehicles
Relevant emergency services are on the scene.
As previously reported, the day before, Russian forces attacked a parking lot near a medical facilit in Zaporizhzhia, leaving one person injured.
Photo: Regional Military Administration
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment