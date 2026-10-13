Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Russian Attack On Warehouse In Zaporizhzhia Injures One Person

Russian Attack On Warehouse In Zaporizhzhia Injures One Person


Date: 2026-10-13 05:37:58

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy struck a warehouse in Zaporizhzhia. A fire broke out. Emergency responders have already extinguished it,” he wrote.

A 41-year-old man was injured in the attack and is receiving the necessary medical care.

Read also: Russian drone strikes bus station in Zaporizhzhia, damaging vehicles

Relevant emergency services are on the scene.

As previously reported, the day before, Russian forces attacked a parking lot near a medical facilit in Zaporizhzhia, leaving one person injured.

Photo: Regional Military Administration

MENAFN13102026000193011044ID1111799639


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search