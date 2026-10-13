Spox Ihnat Explains Why Explosions Sometimes Occur Before Air Raid Sirens Sound

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Yurii Ihnat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, made this statement during a television broadcast, according to Ukrinform.

“There's no denying that such situations do occur-not only in the Kyiv region, but also in frontline regions-where an explosion is heard first, followed by the air raid siren. Unfortunately, such incidents do happen. Here, the enemy wants to inflict as much damage on us as possible, so it uses various opportunities to launch a surprise strike,” Ihnat noted.

According to him, during the attack on Kyiv, Russian troops fired five missiles that followed a ballistic trajectory, but the type of these missiles still needs to be determined.

He noted that Ukraine receives intelligence from its partners, specifically regarding the activity of strategic aviation and ships in the Black and Caspian Seas, as well as ballistic missile launches from northern regions and the temporarily occupied Crimea.

“There are times when this information doesn't reach us. And this isn't the first such instance. There are also certain technical issues,” the spokesperson noted.

Russia spending huge sums on production of jet-powered drones – military spox

He added that if technical problems are identified, specialists will work with partners to resolve them.

As reported, a series of explosions rocked Kyiv on the evening of October 12, and only afterward was a missile aler issued.

The Ukrainian Air Force is investigating why there was no information about the launches.

Photo: Facebook / Yurii Ihnat