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Azerbaijan And Laos Adopted Joint Statement And Exchanged Documents

Azerbaijan And Laos Adopted Joint Statement And Exchanged Documents


Date: 2026-10-13 05:37:53

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On October 13, the“Joint Statement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Lao People's Democratic Republic” was adopted, followed by a ceremony for the exchange of documents signed between the two countries, attended by President Ilham Aliyev and President Thongloun Sisoulith.

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