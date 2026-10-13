Baku, Beijing Explore Agricultural Technology Cooperation And Export Opportunities

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan and China have discussed expanding scientific and technological cooperation in agriculture, introducing modern agricultural technologies and increasing opportunities for Azerbaijani agricultural products to enter the Chinese market.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, announced the discussions in a post on his X account during an official visit to China.

Mammadov said he had met with representatives of Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co., Ltd. (DBN), a company specializing in agricultural technologies and innovative solutions.

The discussions focused on establishing and developing scientific and technological cooperation between Azerbaijan's Center for Agricultural Research and Development under the Ministry of Agriculture and DBN. Potential joint research areas include animal health, vaccine development and application, field crop production, modern agricultural technologies and other strategic areas of the sector.

During the minister's visit, Azerbaijan and China also signed a memorandum of understanding on agricultural cooperation.

According to Mammadov, the agreement was signed with China's Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Han Jun, and aims to expand bilateral trade, encourage mutual investment and strengthen cooperation between businesses.

The memorandum also provides for a research cooperation platform, the exchange of research findings and the sharing of expertise in agricultural digitalization.

Particular attention was given to expanding exports of Azerbaijani products to China, including cotton, olive oil, wine, hazelnuts, almonds, poultry meat and aquaculture products.

The two sides also discussed China's experience in rural development, rural revitalization programmes and land management.

Mammadov expressed confidence that the agreement would deepen agricultural ties, expand trade and investment opportunities, and strengthen the exchange of innovation and technological expertise between the two countries.