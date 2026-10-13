Azerbaijan Hosts Diplomats From 17 Countries For Foreign Policy Training Programme

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan has hosted 19 foreign diplomats from 17 countries as part of an international professional development programme aimed at strengthening diplomatic skills, exchanging policy expertise and expanding cooperation with international partners.

The latest edition of the Foreign Policy Program, jointly organised by the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ADA University, took place from October 3 to 12.

The initiative brought together senior and mid-level diplomats from Europe, Latin America, Africa and Oceania, offering participants an opportunity to examine Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities alongside broader regional and global developments.

According to the organisers, the programme combined academic sessions, discussions with government officials and field visits designed to provide participants with practical insights into the country's diplomatic and political environment.

Throughout the programme, participants attended presentations delivered by ADA University faculty members and senior Azerbaijani officials.

Speakers included a Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan, department heads from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, an adviser to the Minister of Digital Development and Transport, and representatives of analytical institutions.

The sessions addressed a broad range of subjects, including Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities, energy diplomacy, regional geopolitics, security challenges and the political history of the South Caucasus.

Particular attention was given to diplomatic communication, negotiation techniques, international protocol and correspondence, alongside global economic trends, leadership and public speaking.

Participants also examined post-conflict reconstruction, peacebuilding and the restoration of territories returned to Azerbaijani control.

In addition to classroom-based training, the diplomats participated in roundtable discussions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Milli Majlis, Azerbaijan's parliament.

These meetings focused on the country's foreign policy agenda and the role of parliamentary diplomacy in developing bilateral and multilateral relations.

As part of the programme, participants travelled to Shusha and Khankendi in Garabagh, where they were introduced to the region's historical and cultural heritage, as well as ongoing reconstruction and development efforts.

The visits provided an opportunity to observe developments in the territories following the restoration of Azerbaijani control and to learn about the government's reconstruction priorities.

The programme also included visits to the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, introducing participants to the country's cultural traditions and heritage.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, ADA University's Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs, Elkin Nurmammadov, congratulated the participants on completing the programme.

He highlighted the value of the sessions in facilitating exchanges of knowledge and professional experience on international political and economic developments, as well as Azerbaijan's foreign policy.

Nurmammadov also thanked AIDA and the programme's partners for their support.

AIDA Director Jala Ibrahimova emphasised the importance of cooperation with ADA University, noting that bringing together diplomats from different countries creates opportunities for new partnerships and continued international engagement.

Meanwhile, Aygun Hajiyeva, Adviser to the Vice-Rector and Head of the Professional Development Program, presented an overview of the initiative's achievements over the past nine years.

According to Hajiyeva, diplomats from ten countries participated for the first time in this year's edition.

Since the programme was launched in 2018, a total of 167 diplomats representing 99 countries have graduated from the initiative.

The latest edition concluded with a certificate presentation ceremony for the participating diplomats.