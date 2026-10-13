Netanyahu Aide Used Chatgpt To Develop Pro-Qatar Campaign Amid Gaza War

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Jonatan Urich, a senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reportedly used ChatGPT to develop messaging strategies aimed at improving Qatar's international image in 2024, according to findings from a police investigation cited by Israel's Channel 12.

The revelations, reported on Monday, come amid the ongoing “Qatargate” investigation into allegations that Netanyahu's advisers conducted public relations activities on behalf of Qatar while working in the Prime Minister's Office.

According to Channel 12, Urich initially denied any involvement in a pro-Qatar campaign during police questioning, telling investigators that he had“no connection” to such activities and describing them as“unacceptable.”

However, investigators reportedly confronted him with records of ChatGPT conversations dating back to September 2024, nearly a year after the Gaza war began.

The conversations allegedly showed that Urich had repeatedly asked the artificial intelligence chatbot to develop a“strategic plan to change global awareness” of Qatar's image.

According to the report, the proposed messaging was intended to influence three audiences: the Israeli public, Jewish communities abroad and influential figures in the United States.

Urich also allegedly requested“more ideas to improve the image of Qatar's prime minister and emir.”

The report did not explain how Channel 12 obtained the investigation materials or how police gained access to the ChatGPT conversations.

Confronted with the alleged records, Urich denied undertaking any activities to promote Qatar's interests.

“I don't remember what I asked ChatGPT, which I ask about a lot of subjects. I never acted or did anything for Qatar's benefit in Israel, in Israeli media, with Israelis, or with the prime minister,” he reportedly told investigators.

The allegations form part of the wider Qatargate affair, which centres on suspicions that individuals connected to Netanyahu's office promoted favourable coverage of Qatar, including through Israeli media outlets, while holding positions within the government.

Urich is a central suspect in that investigation and also faces separate charges related to the alleged leaking of classified documents in 2024.

The latest disclosures have prompted criticism from Netanyahu's political opponents ahead of Israel's October 27 election, adding to scrutiny of the prime minister's inner circle.

However, the reported ChatGPT exchanges do not, by themselves, establish that the proposed campaign was implemented or that Urich carried out public relations work for Qatar. Those allegations remain subject to investigation and legal proceedings.