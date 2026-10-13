Baku To Host Azerbaijanlaos Business Forum - President Ilham Aliyev

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“Relevant instructions have been given to intensify cooperation in the economic sphere, including trade,” President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith.

“I hope that the Azerbaijan–Laos business forum to be held in Baku will be an important step in this direction,” the head of state added.