French Navy Intercepts Suspected Shadow Tanker, 21 Crew Aboard
(MENAFN) French Navy forces have stopped an oil tanker in the Indian Ocean over suspicions that it was sailing under a false flag, President Emmanuel Macron said Monday.
Macron announced the operation in a post on the social media platform X, identifying the vessel as the DF Peak.
“This morning, more than 450 nautical miles south of Reunion, the French Navy intercepted the oil tanker DF Peak, suspected of sailing under a false flag and being involved in illicit fuel transport activities,” Macron wrote.
The French president did not link the interception to Russia. But he made clear that France intends to take on the “shadow fleet” wherever it operates.
“This operation, conducted in accordance with international law of the sea, demonstrates our determination to uphold the law and combat all forms of illicit trafficking, wherever they occur,” he added.
The vessel was boarded in international waters in the early hours of Monday, the local prefecture said, according to a French daily newspaper.
Inspectors reviewed the ship’s papers and confirmed doubts about the legitimacy of its flag, after which the tanker was rerouted. It is now being escorted to an anchorage off Reunion Island for a closer inspection.
All 21 crew members, who hold several nationalities, remain aboard under the watch of French military personnel.
Macron announced the operation in a post on the social media platform X, identifying the vessel as the DF Peak.
“This morning, more than 450 nautical miles south of Reunion, the French Navy intercepted the oil tanker DF Peak, suspected of sailing under a false flag and being involved in illicit fuel transport activities,” Macron wrote.
The French president did not link the interception to Russia. But he made clear that France intends to take on the “shadow fleet” wherever it operates.
“This operation, conducted in accordance with international law of the sea, demonstrates our determination to uphold the law and combat all forms of illicit trafficking, wherever they occur,” he added.
The vessel was boarded in international waters in the early hours of Monday, the local prefecture said, according to a French daily newspaper.
Inspectors reviewed the ship’s papers and confirmed doubts about the legitimacy of its flag, after which the tanker was rerouted. It is now being escorted to an anchorage off Reunion Island for a closer inspection.
All 21 crew members, who hold several nationalities, remain aboard under the watch of French military personnel.
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