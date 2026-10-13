Azerbaijan Accelerates Efforts To Introduce ASAN Service Model In Cambodia

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan is accelerating efforts to introduce its ASAN Service model in Cambodia, according to the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan.

The agency said its chairman, Ulvi Mehdiyev, held a meeting with Cambodia's Minister of Posts and Telecommunications to discuss the implementation of a memorandum of understanding on introducing the Azerbaijani public service model in the Southeast Asian country.

The talks focused on planned activities, implementation procedures and areas of cooperation under the agreement.

The initiative aims to share Azerbaijan's experience in delivering public services and explore opportunities to apply the ASAN Service model in Cambodia.

In December 2025, the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan and Cambodia's Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging the introduction of Azerbaijan's ASAN Service experience in public service delivery.

The latest meeting marks a further step in efforts to implement the agreement and strengthen cooperation between the two countries in public administration and service innovation.