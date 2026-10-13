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President Ilham Aliyev: Political Ties With Laos Have Been Developing Successfully For Many Years

President Ilham Aliyev: Political Ties With Laos Have Been Developing Successfully For Many Years


Date: 2026-10-13 05:37:48

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

“As for political relations, these ties have been developing successfully for many years,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press statement with President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith.

“Diplomatic relations were established between our countries more than thirty years ago, and over the years, we have consistently demonstrated solidarity and mutual support within numerous international organizations. This remains true today, and I am confident that it will continue to be so in the future,” the head of state added.

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