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President Ilham Aliyev: All Major Transport And Logistics Projects In Azerbaijan Have Already Been Realized

President Ilham Aliyev: All Major Transport And Logistics Projects In Azerbaijan Have Already Been Realized


Date: 2026-10-13 05:37:47

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

“All major transport and logistics projects in Azerbaijan have already been realized,” President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith.

Noting that the focus is now on identifying cargo sources, mobilizing freight from new origins, and increasing cargo volumes, the head of state expressed hope that cargo transportation would increase in the future once all these projects on both sides have been completed.

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AzerNews

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