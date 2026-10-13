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President Thongloun Sisoulith: I Am Witnessing Azerbaijan's Development

President Thongloun Sisoulith: I Am Witnessing Azerbaijan's Development


Date: 2026-10-13 05:37:45

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

“I was in Baku 44 years ago, and today I am here once again. I am witnessing the rapid development of Baku and the progress Azerbaijan has made as a nation,” President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith said in a joint press statement with President Ilham Aliyev.

Referring to the changes in Azerbaijan, Thongloun Sisoulith added:“I could barely recognize the Azerbaijan I visited 44 years ago.”

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