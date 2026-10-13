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One In Cardiac Arrest, Seven Injured In Knife Attack In Incheon

One In Cardiac Arrest, Seven Injured In Knife Attack In Incheon


Date: 2026-10-13 05:36:56

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

INCHEON, Oct 13 (NNN-Yonhap) -- One person went into cardiac arrest and seven others were injured after a man went on a stabbing spree in a supermarket building in Incheon, west of Seoul, Yonhap News Agency reported citing police on Tuesday.

The suspect, believed to be in his 60s, attacked people with knives fastened to both his hands at 1:40 p.m. while moving on an escalator between the second basement floor -- where a Homeplus supermarket is located -- and the second floor above ground, according to Namdong Police Station.

The man was subdued by shoppers and later apprehended by police officers, who questioned him in custody. All eight victims were taken to hospitals.

An emergency medical centre has been set up on the building's first floor in case of additional casualties.

--NNN-YONHAP

MENAFN13102026000200011047ID1111799615


Nam News Network

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