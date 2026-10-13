Israeli Army Arrests 30 Palestinians As Occupiers Assault Family In Occupied West Bank

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

RAMALLAH / ISTANBUL, Oct 13 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The Israeli army rounded up 30 Palestinians in military raids across the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, while occupiers assaulted a Palestinian family near Nablus, leaving several people injured, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

The Prisoners' Media Office said Israeli forces carried out widespread raids involving searches of homes and the conversion of one house into an interrogation centre.

The arrests were concentrated in the northern Nablus province, where 15 Palestinians were detained in the village of Tell, 12 in Asira al-Shamaliya and another in Talfit, the office said.

Israeli forces also raided several homes in Asira al-Shamaliya and turned one into an interrogation centre.

Another Palestinian was arrested in Tubas in the northeastern West Bank and one more in Hebron in the south after Israeli forces raided and searched their homes, the same source said.

Separately, several Palestinians were injured early Tuesday when Israeli occupiers wearing military uniforms attacked a family in Talfit, south of Nablus, according to local sources.

The sources told Anadolu that the occupiers, disguised as Israeli soldiers, knocked on the door of the home of Yusuf Munawwar Abu Aisha before severely beating him and members of his family.

Several family members sustained injuries and bruises and were taken to a hospital.

Israeli army raids and attacks by occupiers against Palestinians and their property have intensified across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since the start of Israel's war on Gaza in October 2023.

Palestinians say illegal settlement expansion and attacks threaten the possibility of establishing an independent Palestinian state in line with relevant international resolutions.

--NNN-ANADOLU