MWC26 Doha media invite
(MENAFN- OMC) Following the success of the inaugural edition of MWC Doha last year, we would like to invite you to MWC26 Doha taking place 8-10 November at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in partnership with MCIT and co-located alongside the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-26). PP-26's presence alongside MWC26 Doha creates a first-of-its-kind forum bringing together global policy and industry audiences, putting MWC26 Doha at the centre of conversations shaping the future of the digital sector.
Across three-days, MWC26 Doha will bring together industry leaders, policymakers and innovators from around the world, with a focus on advancing the next generation of digital societies in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as globally.
Exhibitors, speakers, startups, and business leaders will explore ‘The IQ Era’ including how AI in action, intelligent economies and connected infrastructure are transforming economies and societies for the future. Full details of the agenda, keynotes and exhibitors is available here.
You can register online now for a complimentary Media Pass through the MWC Doha press zone. The MWC26 Doha Media Pass is essential for access to the MWC Doha Media Village, which is only available to Media Pass holders.
Once you receive your confirmation, you'll also need to complete the application via the Hayya Media Portal to secure your spot as on-site registration won't be available. When completing your Hayya Media Portal application, please ensure you upload your MWC26 Doha Registration Confirmation email as evidence of your confirmed Media Pass, as this is required to support the approval process.
Please note that the deadline for submitting your final media application for review is 28 October 2026, and the Hayya Media Portal application deadline is 3 November 2026.
We can also help arrange additional interviews at the event with the GSMA, Exhibitors and Event Speakers as needed – just let us know!
Across three-days, MWC26 Doha will bring together industry leaders, policymakers and innovators from around the world, with a focus on advancing the next generation of digital societies in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as globally.
Exhibitors, speakers, startups, and business leaders will explore ‘The IQ Era’ including how AI in action, intelligent economies and connected infrastructure are transforming economies and societies for the future. Full details of the agenda, keynotes and exhibitors is available here.
You can register online now for a complimentary Media Pass through the MWC Doha press zone. The MWC26 Doha Media Pass is essential for access to the MWC Doha Media Village, which is only available to Media Pass holders.
Once you receive your confirmation, you'll also need to complete the application via the Hayya Media Portal to secure your spot as on-site registration won't be available. When completing your Hayya Media Portal application, please ensure you upload your MWC26 Doha Registration Confirmation email as evidence of your confirmed Media Pass, as this is required to support the approval process.
Please note that the deadline for submitting your final media application for review is 28 October 2026, and the Hayya Media Portal application deadline is 3 November 2026.
We can also help arrange additional interviews at the event with the GSMA, Exhibitors and Event Speakers as needed – just let us know!
OMC
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