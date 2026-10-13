ALAIN and Rove Hotels break ground on Rove Home Meydan Horizon in Dubai
(MENAFN- OMC) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 13 October 2026: ALAIN, an Abu Dhabi-based diversified investment group, has commenced construction on Rove Home Meydan Horizon, representing an important milestone in bringing a new lifestyle-focused branded residential offering to Dubai.
An on-site groundbreaking ceremony in Meydan Horizon was attended by senior leadership and key project partners, celebrating the official start of construction. Scheduled for handover in Q1 2029, Rove Home Meydan Horizon represents the first residential collaboration between ALAIN and Rove Hotels, combining ALAIN’s real estate expertise with Rove’s distinctive approach to connected, community-focused living.
The 19-storey development will comprise 190 stylish, fully furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments. Each home is designed with smart layouts, modern finishes, and vibrant Rove-inspired interiors that emphasise flexibility and functional living. Situated in the emerging Meydan Horizon district in MBR City, the project is anchored by a two-kilometre lagoon and offers a balanced blend of waterfront living and green spaces, with convenient access to Downtown Dubai, DIFC and Dubai Creek Harbour via the city’s major road networks.
Residents will have access to an extensive suite of curated, hospitality-inspired amenities. These include a co-working lounge, a Rove Café, state-of-the-art gym, yoga studio, an outdoor cinema, swimming pool, jogging track and multi-purpose exercise zones, all designed to foster a strong sense of wellness, balance and community connection.
Khaled Al-Khoori, Managing Director of ALAIN, said: “Rove Home Meydan Horizon marks ALAIN’s third groundbreaking this year, reflecting the scale of our development activity and our continued commitment to delivering distinctive residential communities. As demand for high-quality branded residences continues, our partnership with Rove Hotels allows us to bring a distinctive and energetic approach to modern living—delivering long-term value for investors while creating a vibrant, well-connected community for residents.”
Paul Bridger, Head of Rove Hotels, added: “Our partnership with ALAIN brings together a shared vision for modern living. Rove Home Meydan Horizon is designed to offer more than just a place to live, with an extensive range of amenities in one of Dubai’s well-connected neighbourhoods, creating a vibrant residential community that reflects the energy and lifestyle of its future residents. With construction now officially underway, we look forward to seeing this vision take shape.”
This construction milestone reinforces ALAIN’s commitment to disciplined execution and strategic partnerships that support Dubai’s long-term urban growth.
For more information, visit alainam.ae.
An on-site groundbreaking ceremony in Meydan Horizon was attended by senior leadership and key project partners, celebrating the official start of construction. Scheduled for handover in Q1 2029, Rove Home Meydan Horizon represents the first residential collaboration between ALAIN and Rove Hotels, combining ALAIN’s real estate expertise with Rove’s distinctive approach to connected, community-focused living.
The 19-storey development will comprise 190 stylish, fully furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments. Each home is designed with smart layouts, modern finishes, and vibrant Rove-inspired interiors that emphasise flexibility and functional living. Situated in the emerging Meydan Horizon district in MBR City, the project is anchored by a two-kilometre lagoon and offers a balanced blend of waterfront living and green spaces, with convenient access to Downtown Dubai, DIFC and Dubai Creek Harbour via the city’s major road networks.
Residents will have access to an extensive suite of curated, hospitality-inspired amenities. These include a co-working lounge, a Rove Café, state-of-the-art gym, yoga studio, an outdoor cinema, swimming pool, jogging track and multi-purpose exercise zones, all designed to foster a strong sense of wellness, balance and community connection.
Khaled Al-Khoori, Managing Director of ALAIN, said: “Rove Home Meydan Horizon marks ALAIN’s third groundbreaking this year, reflecting the scale of our development activity and our continued commitment to delivering distinctive residential communities. As demand for high-quality branded residences continues, our partnership with Rove Hotels allows us to bring a distinctive and energetic approach to modern living—delivering long-term value for investors while creating a vibrant, well-connected community for residents.”
Paul Bridger, Head of Rove Hotels, added: “Our partnership with ALAIN brings together a shared vision for modern living. Rove Home Meydan Horizon is designed to offer more than just a place to live, with an extensive range of amenities in one of Dubai’s well-connected neighbourhoods, creating a vibrant residential community that reflects the energy and lifestyle of its future residents. With construction now officially underway, we look forward to seeing this vision take shape.”
This construction milestone reinforces ALAIN’s commitment to disciplined execution and strategic partnerships that support Dubai’s long-term urban growth.
For more information, visit alainam.ae.
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