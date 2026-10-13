Azerbaijan May Introduce License Plate Payments On Toll Roads

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan is working to automate payments on toll roads and introduce new technological solutions, including the possible use of license plate recognition to process payments, Deputy General Director of Azericard Zakir Ahmedov said on Tuesday at the Baku Fintech Sector Trade Mission Program, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

According to Ahmedov, the company is developing various automated solutions to make payments more convenient and faster.

“We are currently improving a mechanism that uses cameras to recognize vehicle license plates on toll roads and process payments automatically. The camera recognizes the vehicle's license plate, and as the vehicle approaches, the barrier opens without the car having to stop, while the payment is processed automatically. We are working on developing such a mechanism,” Ahmadov said.

He noted that the main goal of Azericard's“Tez ödə” (“Pay fast”) solution is to eliminate the need for customers to take additional steps when making payments. The approach is also being applied in parking facilities, gas stations and other service sectors.

According to Ahmedov, the company began introducing automated payment technology in 2019 at the parking facility of Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The system uses a camera to recognize a vehicle's license plate and charges the bank card linked to that plate. As a result, drivers do not need to make a separate payment when leaving the parking facility.

Another solution under development is payment using facial recognition technology. The system is being developed in cooperation with SİMA and has not yet been fully presented to the public.

“One of the latest innovations is payment through facial recognition. When a customer makes a purchase, a camera recognizes their face, the personal identification number (PIN) linked to that face is transmitted, and the bank card associated with that PIN is charged. This allows customers to complete payments without taking out their phone or bank card,” he said.

Ahmedov added that Azericard is also working on enabling payments through retailers' loyalty cards.

“This technology could allow customers to pay for purchases using a bank card linked to their loyalty card, without having to present a separate bank card,” he said.

He also noted that various technological solutions are being used to simplify payment processes at ASAN service centers and gas stations.

Azericard has operated as a processing center in Azerbaijan since 1997 and currently provides services to 15 banks and fintech organizations. According to information presented by Ahmedov, the company processed approximately 1.5 billion transactions last year, with a total value of around 120 billion.