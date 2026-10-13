Tajikistan And Saudi Arabia Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirojiddin Muhriddin received Saudi Arabia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Tajikistan Khalid Al-Shamrani on October 13, 2026, to discuss bilateral cooperation.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

"On October 13, 2026, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Republic of Tajikistan, Al-Shamrani," the statement said.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on current issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda of Tajikistan-Saudi Arabia relations.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia maintain diplomatic relations and engage through bilateral contacts and multilateral platforms. Their cooperation provides a framework for discussing political issues and exploring opportunities to expand ties in areas of mutual interest.

Saudi Arabia has pursued economic diversification under its Vision 2030 strategy, which includes developing sectors such as tourism, logistics, industry and renewable energy. These priorities create potential areas for engagement with international partners, including countries in Central Asia.

For Tajikistan, relations with Gulf countries offer opportunities to broaden international economic ties and explore potential investment and development cooperation. Diplomatic meetings provide a channel for exchanging views on bilateral priorities and coordinating positions on regional and international issues.