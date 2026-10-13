Former Hells Angel Joby Walters' New Memoir Cut Free Celebrates Top New Release Success

From a Life of Darkness to a Mission of Hope: Joby Walters Shares His Powerful Story of Faith, Freedom, and Second Chances. Joby Walters, a top new release author, CUT FREE: A Hells Angel's Ride to Redemption is now available at all booksellers.

Former Hells Angel Joby Walters' New Memoir "Cut Free" Celebrates Top New Release Success Launches Call to Action for Veterans, Prisoners.

- Joby WaltersPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From a Life of Darkness to a Mission of Hope: Joby Walters Shares His Powerful Story of Faith, Freedom, and Second Chances. Joby Walters, a top new release author, CUT FREE: A Hells Angel's Ride to Redemption is now available at all booksellers.Celebrating the book's success as a top new release, Walters is turning this milestone into a greater mission: reaching veterans, incarcerated individuals, and those struggling with addiction, trauma, and life's invisible wounds.Through his extraordinary journey from the world of outlaw motorcycle gangs to a life transformed by faith, Walters offers a compelling reminder that no one is beyond redemption and no past is too broken for a new beginning.Joby Walters states, "My story is proof that God can reach anyone; His grace is sufficient for anyone, including you. My hope and prayer is that at least 1,000 outlaws, prisoners, veterans, and anyone else that has their identity set in anything other than Jesus would read my story and be CUT FREE from that which has them trapped in a life of sin and darkness. If God can love and save a sinner like me, then He can save you too.”As part of this mission, Walters is highlighting the work of the Airpower Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting those who have served our nation. Through innovative initiatives, including equine therapy and workforce development programs, the foundation helps veterans find healing, renewed purpose, and opportunities to thrive beyond military service.Melissa Kithas, Executive Director of the Airpower Foundation, shared her support for the mission:"Joby's book is an important reminder of the power of grace and that we are never truly lost. That hope is never a distant friend, and its rays of light show up in many forms: a buddy check, a conversation or just through a kindness of a stranger. Thank you Joby for being such an inspiration of the power of redemption."A Book of Hope. A Box of Redemption. A Mission to Change Lives.At the heart of Walters' national outreach is "Tom's Box," a special initiative designed to deliver 10 copies of CUT FREE directly into the hands of individuals who need encouragement, connection, and the reminder that their stories are not over.Walters has set an ambitious goal: to place as many copies of CUT FREE as possible into the hands of veterans by the end of October, while expanding the book's message of hope beyond prison walls."This mission is about so much more than putting a book into someone's hands. It's about reaching the veteran who feels forgotten, the prisoner who believes his past defines his future, and the individual struggling with wounds that no one else can see. I want them to know that redemption is possible, hope is real, and their lives still have purpose," said Walters.A National Call to Action: Join the MissionIndividuals, churches, veteran organizations, prison ministries, and community partners are invited to sponsor a "Tom's Box" containing 10 copies of CUT FREE.Supporters can participate in three simple steps:Purchase 10 copies of CUT FREE through Amazon.At checkout, select the Team Joby shipping address.Complete the purchase. Team Joby will package the books and coordinate hand delivery through partnering chaplains.Every box represents 10 opportunities to remind someone that they are seen, valued, and never forgotten.

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Former Hells Angel Joby Walters' New Memoir 'Cut Free' Celebrates Top New Release Success News Provided By Eden Gordon Media, LLC October 13, 2026, 09:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry



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