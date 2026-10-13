Criminal Complaint Filed Against The Chief Justice Of The Israeli Supreme Court Over Protocol Forgeries

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Criminal filing before Israel's top legal leadership alleges systemic protocol alterations involving at least 10 judges, reaching Supreme Court Pres. Amit.

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A dramatic criminal complaint and an urgent demand for an official investigation under caution have been officially placed before the entire chain of command of the Israeli Judicial System.

Within the last 48 hours, formal delivery was completed directly and simultaneously to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, State Attorney Amit Isman, and Judicial Ombudsman Asher Kula, demanding a criminal investigation under caution specifically against Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit and at this stage at least 10 other judges from two lower judicial instances; furthermore, formal applications have been filed before the court administration and the presiding duty judge, requesting that copies of the core motion and the separate petition to disqualify the Supreme Court President be officially circulated to all sitting Supreme Court Justices for their urgent review, hence collective responsibility.

The unprecedented lawsuit and complaint supreme court case (Ref: REA 64473-07-26 ) exposes a serial, systemic chain of fraud involving courtroom protocol forgeries and deliberate text alterations to manipulate corporate legal outcomes. Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit has maintained absolute silence on this matter for over a month, directly violating his statutory judicial duty to respond under Israeli law. The filings argue that this systemic cover-up legally and morally disqualifies Yitzhak Amit not only from judging in this case, but fundamentally disqualifies him from holding office altogether, stripping him of any credibility to exercise the sole statutory authority to appoint the independent National State Commission of Inquiry into the October 7th disaster. This case is expected to have profound and far-reaching institutional implications for the future.

The primary 5-page international press brief is attached herewith.

The complete, comprehensive evidentiary core files, certified forensic laboratory opinions, and full judicial motions for the entire affair-including the press brief attached here as an appendix-are fully unlocked and accessible at:

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Available for immediate interviews, press statements, and technical clarifications and madia contact;

Oded Luft, Managing Director

Havat Moriah Ltd. (The Israeli Experts Institute)

Tel: +972-523-363666 | Emails:...,...

Oded Luft

Havat Moriah Ltd

+972 52-336-3666

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Criminal Complaint Filed Against The Chief Justice of The Israeli Supreme Court Over Protocol Forgeries News Provided By Havat Moriah Ltd October 13, 2026, 09:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Human Rights, Law, Politics, Social Media, World & Regional



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