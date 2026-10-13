Headwind MDM Releases Version 7 Of Its Open Source Android Device Management Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The new release moves the web console to OpenJDK 21, Tomcat 10+, and Angular, and lets developers ship plugins as standalone WAR files.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Headwind MDM today released version 7 of its open source mobile device management platform for Android. The release rebuilds the web console on a modern technology stack and changes how plugins are built and delivered. Version 7.03.1 is available now for self-hosted installations of the Community, Premium, and Enterprise editions.Headwind MDM is used by organizations that manage Android fleets on their own servers, including closed networks without internet access. Version 7 updates the foundation these installations run on.The server now runs on Java (OpenJDK 21) and requires Tomcat 10 or later. The web interface was rebuilt in Angular and redesigned around current admin console practices. The recommended platform is Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.The plugin system was reworked. Plugins can now be developed and packaged as standalone WAR files, so developers are no longer required to rebuild the entire project for each custom plugin. Plugins built on the free Community Edition can be distributed to Enterprise customers. Plugin updates no longer depend on the release cycle of the core product.The web console also receives backend alerts over WebSockets and shows them instantly as pop-up notifications. Most libraries now deploy to the shared Tomcat lib directory, which reduces the size of web application updates.Version 7 follows a beta program that started in August 2026.AvailabilityThe Community Edition installer is available at . The source code is published on GitHub at . Users of the legacy 5.x version can migrate by running the migrate script included in the new installer. Premium and Enterprise customers can request the upgrade at . Headwind MDM recommends taking a snapshot of the server before upgrading.About Headwind MDMHeadwind MDM is an open source mobile device management platform for Android, used by more than 1,000 organizations worldwide. It runs self-hosted or in the cloud, supports AOSP devices without Google services, and works in air-gapped networks. The Community Edition is free under the Apache License. Premium and Enterprise editions add advanced features such as kiosk mode and remote control, plus premium support. Learn more at .

Alice Lee

Headwind CS&CESD FZE

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Headwind MDM Releases Version 7 of Its Open Source Android Device Management Platform News Provided By Headwind CS&CESD FZE October 13, 2026, 09:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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