Borussia Dortmund Extend Niko Kovac's Contract Until 2029
|
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Borussia Dortmund extend Niko Kovac's contract until 2029
13.10.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA and head coach Niko Kovac are continuing their successful partnership and have extended their contract, which was originally due to run until 30 June 2027, ahead of schedule until 30 June 2029. The contracts of assistant coaches Robert Kovac and Filip Tapalovic have also been extended until 30 June 2029.
Dortmund, 13 October 2026
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations 13.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
|Rheinlanddamm 207-209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 (0) 231 – 9020-2745
|Fax:
|+ 49 (0) 231 – 9020-852746
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900XO0YTOOKCLQB44
|EQS News ID:
|2414768
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2414768 13.10.2026 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment